Charlotte Sports Foundation Names Will Pitts as New CEO, Projects $30M Revenue Growth

Will Pitts takes over as CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation on April 1, following Danny Morrison who led the organization through six years of growth.

After spending 15 years with CSF and building its sports portfolio, Pitts moves into the top role. Morrison will stay connected as an executive advisor to help with the transition.

“As someone who grew up in Charlotte and has been working on CSF’s events for most of my career, I am unbelievably excited to be named CEO,” Pitts said to businessnc.com.

Despite having just eight employees, CSF makes a big impact by handling up to 10 major events annually. Their 2023 events brought in $42.9 million from visitors and created a $79.7 million boost for local businesses.

The foundation began in 2013 when two local sports groups merged. Key partnerships with major venues, Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center, helped fuel growth.

Morrison brought new life to CSF, adding basketball events like the Jumpman Invitational. His team secured football deals and built important connections with Jordan Brand.

Under Pitts’ leadership, CSF plans to boost its revenue by $11.5 million, hitting the $30 million mark. High-profile college games like the Duke’s Mayo Bowl drive this goal.

By partnering with major conferences ACC and SEC, CSF keeps Charlotte filled with top college teams. The ACC Championship football game remains their biggest event.

Besides major events, CSF supports youth sports and works with local charities. These community efforts help make Charlotte a leading sports city.

Since starting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2002, CSF has grown steadily. New events like the Charlotte Invitational show their continued progress.

More colleges now want to play in Charlotte-based events, matching the city’s growth as a major sports destination.

