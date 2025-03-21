Poll Shows Money Affects How Much North Carolina Residents Care About March Madness

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 19: The March Madness logo is pictured at Amica Mutual Pavillion during Practice Day ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

How much money people make really shapes whether North Carolina residents care about March Madness. A new Elon University poll shows that 58% of people making under $50,000 a year don’t watch the tournament at all, while only 35% of those making six figures stay away from the games.

Looking at 800 North Carolina adults, the numbers tell a clear story. People in the middle, making $50,000 to $100,000, are split evenly, with 48% not watching during tournament season.

Who people root for tends to follow their politics. Democrats and Republicans match in their overall interest at 54%, but independents trail at 38%. NC State gets more love from Republicans: 37% compared to 29% Democratic fans.

Even with North Carolina’s deep basketball roots, 38% of residents don’t have a favorite team. But local loyalty runs strong. When their top pick loses, North Carolinians back other teams from the state by an overwhelming 7-to-1 margin.

Men and women still watch March Madness very differently. While 63% of men follow the tournament closely, just 38% of women do. But women’s basketball pulls big numbers, their championship game got 18.9 million viewers last year, beating the men’s 14.8 million.

Among fans, UNC leads with 37% support, with State right behind at 31%. Duke gets 26%, while Wake Forest has 17%. Many fans cheer for more than one school.

This year’s tournament features many teams from the state. Five women’s teams made it in: Duke, NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, and High Point. For the men, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington, and High Point got spots.

The Elon University poll was conducted March 3-11, with a +/-4.04% margin of error. It used weighted online panels to match the state’s population.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!