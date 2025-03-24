Charlotte FC Extends Head Coach Dean Smith’s Contract Through 2027

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Dean Smith, Head Coach of Charlotte FC, (looks on during warm-ups prior to the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Charlotte FC made a big move last week, extending head coach Dean Smith through the 2027 MLS season.

The extension comes after an impressive 2024 season where the team earned 51 points and secured their first playoff win. David Tepper told Charlotte Football Club, praising Smith’s impact, “Dean has been an exceptional leader for Charlotte FC and we are excited for him to sign a new contract. The Club’s success over the past year is a reflection of his dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.”

The British coach brings plenty of experience. Before joining MLS, he led teams at Aston Villa, Walsall, Brentford, Norwich City, and Leicester City.

Smith expressed his thoughts on the deal: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of Charlotte FC and I’m honored to sign a new contract with the Club. Everyone at the Club is aligned in our vision to be a leader in Major League Soccer.”

With Smith in charge, Charlotte created one of the best defenses in MLS, ranking second overall. Their goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year during this impressive season.

They’ve started 2025 strong. A 2-1-1 record marks their best start yet, even while playing tough playoff teams like Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, and Cincinnati.

New players have helped fuel the team’s success. U.S. National Team defender Tim Ream joined alongside speedy forward Wilfried Zaha. The team got better with captain Ashley Westwood, young talent Patrick Agyemang, and skillful winger Liel Abada.

They still have one Designated Player spot available to add another key player.

