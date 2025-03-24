This Day in Sports History: March 24

March 24 has seen notable sports moments and the unforgettable achievements of legends. These are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sporting events that occurred on March 24th include:

1877: In the English FA Cup Final at Kennington Oval in London, the Wanderers beat Oxford University 2-1 to win the title for the fourth time.

Muhammad Ali knocked out Chuck Wepner in the 15th round to become the World Boxing Council Heavyweight Champion.

College Basketball Championships

March 24 has several NCAA/NIT championship upsets:

1941: Long Island University beat Ohio University 56-42 for the NIT basketball championship.

1962: Cincinnati became NCAA champions, defeating Ohio State 71-59. It was back-to-back titles for the Bearcats.

Louisville won the title in the 42nd NCAA basketball tournament with a 59-54 win over UCLA. It was the Cardinals' first title and first title game appearance.

Sports History

Some big names in sport have momentous events that happened on March 24, including:

1985: Martina Navratilova won her third straight Women’s Tennis Association Tour Championship.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Paralympic Games until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing these March 24 statistics, March Madness facts stand out. Only eight college basketball programs have won back-to-back national titles, with the Dons and Bearcats among them. The other six are Oklahoma State, Kentucky, UCLA, Duke, Florida, and UConn.

North Carolina State went on to win another title in 1983. The program has made the tournament 29 times and reached the Final Four on four occasions. Magic Johnson brought some magic to the 1979 Michigan State team, helping the Spartans win their first National title against Larry Bird’s Indiana State team.