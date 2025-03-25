Carolina Panthers Sign Former Chiefs DT Wharton to $54M Deal After Rough Defense

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 18: Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs encourages the crowd to cheer during the second quarter during the Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Following a rough season where they allowed an NFL-worst 534 points, the Carolina Panthers brought in former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on a three-year, $54 million deal.

The signing follows a brutal 2024 season. Carolina’s defense fell apart, letting up 6,877 yards, the second-worst showing in NFL history. Teams ran all over them, racking up more than 3,000 rushing yards.

“We’re looking to build that defensive line like we built the offensive line last season, give the fans a good product on the field, give all of us a good product on the field.” General Manager Dan Morgan said to Panthers.com.

The well-rounded tackle showed his pass-rushing talent last season, putting up a career-best 6.5 sacks. His unique ability to drop into coverage meshes well with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 system.

Wharton’s NFL journey wasn’t easy. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled pre-draft workouts in 2020, leaving him undrafted. Then in 2022, just as Kansas City pushed toward Super Bowl LVII, he tore his ACL and sat out most of the season.

But he bounced back strong. His impressive play helped drive the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win in 2023, catching eyes around the NFL with his special blend of strength and mobility.

In a heartwarming moment last November, Wharton made headlines by catching a young fan who nearly fell at Bank of America Stadium after a Chiefs victory over Carolina.

With this big-money move, Carolina shows they’re serious about fixing their defensive woes. They’re counting on Wharton to help turn their defense from weakness to strength.

