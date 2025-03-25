Charlotte Knights Open 2025 Season With 3-Game Series and Drone Show

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of Truist Field, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Baseball is back in downtown Charlotte as the Knights face off against the Gwinnett Stripers in a three-game season opener March 28-30 at Truist Field.

The series celebrates 11 years since the Knights moved to S. Mint Street. A dazzling 150-drone light show will illuminate the night sky on March 29, highlighting an exciting weekend of events.

Charlotte Knights 2025 Season

Sky Elements, a groundbreaking tech company, will light up Charlotte’s skies with a 12-minute show called “Baseball Night in Charlotte.” This display adds to an already packed schedule of 19 fireworks nights throughout the season.

Fan Fest kicks off the weekend of March 28 with music pumping through the concourse, carnival games, and local food trucks. Games start at 7:04 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The series ends with White Sox Day, featuring 2005 champion Scott Podsednik. Kids will run the bases after the game, while fans grab White Sox hoodies and take pictures with the World Series trophy.

Both teams look to improve from last year’s struggles. Charlotte ended with a 68-79 record, while Atlanta’s minor league team finished at 72-78.

Keep an eye on rising star Colson Montgomery taking the field. The young talent should bring some excitement to a team looking to climb the International League standings.

Don’t miss two special nights: the Negro Leagues Tribute on April 4 and Pink Knights on May 9. These popular events combine baseball with community celebrations.

Ready to see the games? Visit the team’s website for tickets.

