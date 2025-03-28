Canadiens vs Hurricanes Odds, Spreads and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Sebastian Aho #20 talks with Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center on March 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to bounce back after a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal is 33-29-9 and sits fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have lost four straight games but have managed to pick up two points thanks to an overtime loss and a shootout loss. Defense has been a concern for Montreal, as they have allowed at least one goal in 14 of their last 15 periods.

Carolina is 43-24-4 and ranks second in the Metropolitan Division. Recently, the Hurricanes have had a mix of blowout wins, a blowout loss, and some close games. Carolina is essentially locked into the second-place spot and will likely face the Devils in the first round of the playoffs. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Spread

Canadiens +1.5 (-104)

Hurricanes -1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Canadiens +244

Hurricanes -306

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Montreal’s last 5 games.

Montreal are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Montreal are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 12 games.

Carolina are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

Carolina are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Injury Reports

Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle, D – Out indefinitely

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov, RW – Game time decision

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

The Canadiens battle the Hurricanes in this Eastern Conference matchup. Montreal is 3-3-4 in its last ten games and has allowed five or more goals in three straight contests. The scoring is definitely there, but the defense hasn’t been holding up. Despite their struggles, the Canadiens are still clinging to the last wild card spot.

In their game against Philadelphia, Montreal played from behind the entire time. The Canadiens managed to tie the game early but fell behind 3-1 by the end of the first period. They made things interesting early in the third, but the Flyers slowly pulled away for the win. Shots were even at 30 apiece, and Montreal’s penalty kill went 3 for 4. They need better starts on defense to build confidence throughout the game.

The Hurricanes are 8-2 in their last ten games and have the third-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference. Despite their strong stretch, they have lost two of their last three games in different ways, showing some inconsistency on both offense and defense.

In their recent loss to the Predators, the Hurricanes actually played well but failed to capitalize on scoring chances. Carolina outshot Nashville 35-16, and both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play. The Predators blocked 22 shots compared to just three for the Hurricanes, showing that Carolina controlled much of the play. However, Nashville still managed to score in every period and never trailed. The Hurricanes just need to finish their chances more effectively.

Best Bet: Over 5.5

Both teams have issues they need to address. The Canadiens’ defense is struggling, while the Hurricanes are looking to regain their offensive rhythm. Montreal must find a solution soon, or they risk losing their playoff spot. Carolina, on the other hand, doesn’t have much at stake, as they are essentially locked into second place in the division. After a frustrating game filled with missed opportunities, the Hurricanes will capitalize on their scoring chances while the Canadiens’ defensive struggles continue.