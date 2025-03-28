Carolina Hurricanes and Apex Open $550,000 Street Hockey Complex

A new street hockey facility, funded by a $550,000 NHL Industry Growth Fund grant, opens March 29 at Apex Community Park. The Carolina Hurricanes teamed up with the Town of Apex to create this exciting sports venue.

At 2 p.m., the doors open for a community celebration. NHL stars from today and yesteryear will hang out with fans while food trucks dish out local favorites. Kids can play in inflatable bounce houses during the grand opening.

“This innovative partnership provides access for our most socially vulnerable youth to learn an activity that has become a beloved sport in North Carolina,” said Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert to NHL.com.

Two huge courts measure 160 by 75 feet each, equipped with quality features: durable aluminum boards, player benches, penalty boxes, and electronic scoreboards. One court switches between hockey, futsal, and basketball, while the other is dedicated to hockey.

Since 2013, the NHL’s Growth Fund has invested $200 million into hockey across North America. Their goal? Getting more kids into hockey through smart community and national initiatives.

Kids can sign up for free hockey lessons, summer camps, and organized leagues at the new facility. This matches the NHL’s effort that got 40,000 new players started in 2023-24.

The NHL and Players Association invested $14 million in community projects last season. Their money supported 170 organizations working to grow hockey.

The Apex courts join other NHL-supported community spaces. The clever design lets kids try multiple sports in one place, making it simple to stay active.

From creating courts to launching youth programs, the Growth Fund keeps growing hockey. They work locally and nationally to welcome new players to the sport.

After wrapping up its first league-wide inclusion tour in 2024, the NHL continues making hockey more accessible. New facilities like the Apex courts show their commitment to this goal.

