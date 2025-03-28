Carolina Panthers’ Mays Signs $3.26M Restricted Deal for 2025 Season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Cade Mays #68 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays signed a one-year deal worth $3.263 million, keeping him with the team through 2025.

The 25-year-old showed his value in 2024, starting eight games and allowing just 10 pressures in 308 snaps while protecting the quarterback. He’s played in 27 games since being picked in the sixth round in 2022.

His journey hit a bump when the Panthers released him last August, landing him on the Giants’ practice squad. But by October, he made his way back to Carolina.

When injuries hit the offensive line, Mays stepped in. He played center and showed versatility by moving between positions when needed.

The Panthers made a strategic move by placing an original-round tender on him this March. This gave them the option to keep Mays or get a sixth-round pick if another team signed him.

In college, Mays made a name for himself. He earned freshman All-American honors at Georgia, then moved to Tennessee where he made second-team All-SEC in 2021.

He started his NFL career with a $3.8 million, four-year contract in 2022. That deal ended when Carolina cut him before the 2024 season.

This new tender gives his salary a big jump. The $3.263 million guarantee lines up with what other restricted free agents got with original-round tenders this year.

His return bolsters the Panthers’ offensive line depth. Being able to play all five positions makes him valuable both as a backup and a potential starter.

While both sides will see how 2025 plays out before talking about a longer deal, Mays brings needed stability to an offensive line looking to find its footing.

