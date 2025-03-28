Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball down the court during the first half of a basketball game against the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The hope of the Toronto Raptors making the playoffs disappeared over the last few weeks. With Toronto earning a favorite’s betting line to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets this weekend, should Raptors fans dare to think another letdown isn’t in store?

Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. tip-off goes in danger of being ignored. Charlotte has become known as a “tanking” team, standing in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference, hoping to score a prime NBA Draft pick. Toronto’s 26-47 record puts the Raptors in the dilemma of having a spoiler’s team on the court in 2024-25, but possibly a less favorable draft outlook than Charlotte or last-place Washington. To make matters worse for this Friday, Toronto’s leading scorer R.J. Barrett is taking a rest game.

Las Vegas has set a cautious Over/Under line on a game that could feel sleepy. Meanwhile, the news of Barrett’s absence from the tilt has caused NBA oddsmakers to adjust and make the Raptors-Hornets point spread tighter soon after betting began.

Spread

Hornets (+5.5) (-109)

Raptors (-5.5) (-111)

Moneyline

Hornets (+180)

Raptors (-216)

Total

Over 216 (-111)

Under 216 (-109)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of the Hornets’ last five games.

The Charlotte Hornets are 2-7 in their last nine games against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

None

Toronto Raptors

Raptors C Jakob Poeltl is day-to-day.

Raptors PF is day-to-day with an illness.

Raptors PG Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Predictions & Picks

Could a rookie rescue this Raptors-Hornets game from the doldrums? Power forward Jonathan Mogbo shined in a blow-out defeat of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, scoring 16 points in the win. “Mogbo shot 50% from the floor while getting to the free throw line for six attempts and nailing all of them. His versatility will be key for the Raptors building out this roster,” writes Rylan Stiles of NBA Draft on SI. At the same time, Stiles points out that the Raptors are still trying to better their NBA Draft Lottery odds by removing key players from close games in early 2025. Mogbo is going against the plan by making a difference right away.

NBA gamblers should note that Friday’s total doesn’t mesh with the point spread. If Toronto is losing by 5-10 points with 2:00 left, the Raptors will resist trying a fouling-game to stop the clock. But since Charlotte is probably in a better lottery position thanks to its awful total of 18 wins, Charlotte’s HC Charles Lee is likely to enforce such habits, if dealing with a Raptors lead at the 2:00 mark. If the Raptors hold a slight edge as predicted, late fourth-quarter fouls and free throws will make the over-total-points pick a winner.