ACC Sets Record With 12 Friday Night Football Games for 2025 Season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 7: The ACC logo is shown on a trophy after the Clemson Tigers defeat the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The ACC is making history with a record-breaking 12 Friday night football games planned for 2025.

The season kicks off with a doubleheader on August 29. Georgia Tech faces Colorado in Boulder for their first game against each other in 58 years, while Wake Forest hosts Kennesaw State at home.

Louisville takes on James Madison on September 5, just the second time these teams have played each other. The Cardinals won big in their last meeting in 2022, with a 34-10 victory.

The schedule continues on September 12 when Syracuse plays Colgate, bringing back an in-state rivalry that’s been quiet since 2016. Florida State heads to Virginia on September 26, starting the conference’s Friday night games.

With former NFL coach Bill Belichick now at the helm, North Carolina gets two prime-time spots. The Tar Heels play California in mid-October, then take on Syracuse on Halloween night.

Cal joining the ACC brings some fresh matchups. Their game at Virginia Tech on October 24 will be the first time these teams have ever played.

The regular season wraps up with a big rivalry game. Georgia Tech and Georgia continue their historic “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, a tradition going back to 1925.

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will host the ACC Championship Game on December 6, marking 16 straight years as the venue.

The ACC Network and ESPN2 released the complete schedule during a special two-hour ACC Huddle show on January 27. The networks and start times for Friday games will be announced later.

