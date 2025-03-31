Jazz vs Hornets Odds, Spreads and Total

The Utah Jazz look to bounce back after a 129-93 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Utah holds a 16-59 record, making them the worst team in the NBA. The Jazz have lost five straight games, with four of those defeats being particularly lopsided. To make matters worse, all of those losses came against some of the league’s top teams. Both their offense and defense need significant improvement.

Charlotte, at 18-56, is the third-worst team in the NBA. The Hornets have also lost five consecutive games, but their recent defeats have been much closer. While their scoring has declined, their defense has shown improvement. The Hornets appear to be on the verge of ending their losing streak.

Spread

Jazz -1.5 (-110)

Hornets +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jazz +104

Hornets -123

Total

Over 219.5 (-110)

Under 219.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on March 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Trends

Hornets are 1-4 in their last 5 games.

Hornets are 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread.

Hornets are 16-18 in their road games against the spread.

Jazz are 0-5 in their last 5 games.

Jazz are 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread.

Jazz are 19-17 in their road games against the spread.

Jazz vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler, C – Out

Collin Sexton, PG – Day-to-day

Lauri Markkanen, PF – Out

Jordan Clarkson, PG – Out

Elijah Harkless, G – Out

John Collins, PF – Out

Taylor Hendricks, F – Out

Charlote Hornets

None

Jazz vs. Hornets Predictions and Picks

The Jazz face the Hornets in this Western vs. Eastern Conference matchup. Utah is 1-9 in its last ten games and has shown no signs of playing solid basketball. It doesn’t help that half of their roster is injured, and they are still searching for any semblance of quality play.

In their blowout loss to the Nuggets, Utah trailed by 11 after the first quarter, played well in the second, but was outmatched in the second half. The Jazz shot just 35% from the field, and teams rarely win when shooting below 40%. They also lost the points-in-the-paint battle by 18. While five Utah players scored in double figures, they need to limit turnovers and improve efficiency across the board.

The Hornets are 2-8 in their last ten games and hold an 11-26 record at home. With eight games remaining in the season, Charlotte will likely remain near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, possibly even dropping to last place. This is one of their final realistic chances to secure a win.

In their most recent game, Charlotte fell to the New Orleans Pelicans, 98-94. The Hornets led by nine at halftime, lost the third quarter by ten, and came up short in a tight fourth quarter. They shot just 35% from the field but performed well at the free-throw line. Only three players reached double figures, with Miles Bridges leading the team in scoring with 20 points.

Best Bet: Charlotte Moneyline

Both teams are eager for the season to end. The Jazz are dealing with injuries and showing no signs of improvement. Meanwhile, during their five-game skid, the Hornets have gradually been playing better. Both teams recently shot just 35% from the field and saw contributions from their bench. Scoring should improve for both teams, making this a game of pride. The Hornets have the healthier roster, get to the free-throw line more often, and boast the stronger defense.