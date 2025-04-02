Browns and Panthers Set Up Joint Practice Before 2025 Preseason Opener

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 05: Miles Sanders #6 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring the winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will host the Cleveland Browns in a joint practice in Charlotte ahead of the 2025 preseason, marking the third consecutive year the Panthers have participated in such a collaboration. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision during the NFL Annual Meeting in late March.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales expressed enthusiasm for the idea. "We were just both curious about getting this joint practice going into preseason," Canales said. "And we got excited about the format of what that could look like. We feel like at that point in camp, you're starting to build some good capacity to be able to handle a little bit more volume, a little higher speed, and getting the competitive element. Particularly because we both plan on playing our guys in the preseason."



Last year, rookie quarterback Bryce Young played only 12 snaps in the preseason, contributing to his sluggish start. This year's joint practice aims to enhance competitive reps while managing the workload on key starters. Panthers general manager Dan Morgan emphasized the value of competing against a skilled opponent like the Browns to prepare for the season.

The Browns, who had a disappointing 3-14 season, are still a tough opponent, with Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett leading their pass rush. Garrett, who has over 100 career sacks, is expected to receive a test from Panthers tackles Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu. Cleveland is projected to strengthen their defense further by drafting top edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick.