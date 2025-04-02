Capitals vs Hurricanes Odds, Spreads, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 20: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals are looking to make it two wins in a row after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3.

Washington is 48-17-9 and sits atop the Metropolitan Division. They hold the second-best record in the league and the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have essentially secured the division title and the No. 1 seed, but they still need a few more wins to officially clinch. Additionally, Alexander Ovechkin is just three goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for first all-time in goals scored.

Carolina is 45-24-4 and sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They are 11 points behind the Capitals and are essentially locked into the second spot. The Hurricanes' offense is trending upward, and many of their recent wins have been by two goals or more. This game will conclude a four-game homestand, where Carolina has gone 2-1 so far.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-178)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Capitals +143

Hurricanes -172

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington's last 5 games.

Washington is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Carolina.

Washington is 11-5 SU in their last 16 games on the road.

Carolina is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games.

Carolina is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Washington.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

Matt Roy, D - Out

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal, C - Out

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve

Capitals vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

The Capitals face off against the Hurricanes in this Metropolitan Division showdown. Washington is 6-3-1 in its last ten games, with a solid defensive performance. The Capitals boast the league's best offense and rank sixth in goals against average. Their power play sits at 15th, while the penalty kill is ranked fifth.

In their win over the Bruins, Washington led 2-0 after the first period, conceded two goals in the second, rebuilt their two-goal lead in the third, and held on for the victory. The Capitals outshot Boston 32-24 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. Dylan Strome earned first-star honors with a goal and an assist. Washington will look to start strong again and dictate the pace of play.

The Hurricanes are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, going 8-2 in their last ten games. They've had only one bad loss this month, with the rest of their performances showcasing strong play on both ends of the ice. Carolina ranks seventh in goals scored and eighth in goals against, with the league's second-best penalty kill.

In their last game, the Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 6-4, scoring two goals in each period. Sebastian Aho was named the first star, tallying a goal and two assists. Carolina was outshot 31-30 and outhit 23-8. Against Washington, the Hurricanes will need to bring more physicality and focus on limiting early scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Over