Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spreads, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 04: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers defends P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center on February 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte and Indiana's tipoff this week will test one of the key elements of Las Vegas spreads. On one hand, there's every reason to expect a lopsided final score when the Pacers and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m. tonight. But there's also a wrinkle in this Wednesday night's outlook. Charlotte, a team from the cellar of the Eastern Conference, has a knack for beating Indiana.

The Hornets upset the Pacers in the teams' last meeting, a 113-109 road victory for Charlotte. Charlotte's recent lottery pick, Brandon Miller, scored 26 points to lead the Hornets, while the unheralded point guard Vasilije Micic added 18 points and nearly a double-double on the stat sheet. Indiana had it worse on its road trip to Charlotte last November, falling 103-83 after getting outscored 59-39 in the second half. Miller scored 29 points, but his teammate LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 31. The Pacers couldn't even swat the Hornets away in the 2024-25 NBA preseason, needing overtime to trip Charlotte 121-116.

Is another Hornets-Pacers surprise in store? Betting trends will hinge on how steeply Charlotte and Indiana's head-to-head series is taken into account, a factor that NBA oddsmakers think about more than the gamblers who're moving the markets.

Spread

Hornets +14.5 (-110)

Pacers -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets +678

Pacers -1064

Total

Over 224.5 (-111)

Under 224.5 (-1123)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Indiana is 4-11 ATS in the last 15 games.

The Pacers are 7-2 in their last nine games.

Charlotte is 1-5 ATS in the last six games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Shooting guard Brandon Miller is out for 2024-25 with a torn knee ligament.

Point guard Seth Curry is day-to-day with a knee strain.

Small forward Josh Green is day-to-day with a sore shoulder.

Point guard LaMelo Ball is day-to-day recovering from right wrist and right ankle surgeries.

Small forward Wendell Moore is day-to-day with an undisclosed issue.

Center Mark Williams is day-to-day with an undisclosed issue.

Indiana Pacers

Small forward Bennedict Mathurin is day-to-day with a left calf injury.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Predictions and Picks

If there's no rush of picks on Indiana to cover the spread, it's thanks to the Pacers' trend of let-down efforts in the last few weeks. "The Pacers aren't getting the little things right," Tony East of KGW argued after Indiana lost to OKC by 21 points on March 29. "You've got to protect the basketball and win the possession battle."

Winning may prove easier for the Pacers than it was against last fall's Hornets. Miller and Ball are just two Charlotte cagers who have been dealt serious injuries since that November outing. Indiana has a far healthier roster to go with its superior record.