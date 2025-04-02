PGA Championship Returns to Charlotte’s Quail Hollow with $100M Economic Boost Expected

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 27: A general view of a PGA pin flag during day one of the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy Golf & Country Club on August 27, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

In May, North Carolina prepares for a significant moment on the international sports stage as the PGA Championship descends upon Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte on May 15-18. It is the second year in a row the state has hosted a significant golf tournament, joining the very successful 2024 U.S. Open.

Despite temporarily relocating this year's Truist Championship to Philadelphia's Wissahickon Course, the PGA Championship is expected to generate over $100 million for Charlotte's economy, with daily attendance projected at 50,000 fans. "When people all over the world tune into a major golf championship, and they do, it's not Charlotte, North Carolina, it's just Charlotte now," says Johnny Harris, president of Quail Hollow Club and chair of Lincoln Harris.

North Carolina has established itself as a golf powerhouse, with 549 courses and a $4.2 billion economic impact that supports around 53,000 jobs. Quail Hollow, which opened in 1959, has a storied legacy, including the 2017 PGA Championship and the 2022 Presidents Cup, which drew over 200,000 attendees and delivered a record $131.5 million boost to the city. The Truist Championship typically generates $40-50 million annually, meaning Philadelphia will benefit from that economic activity this year, while North Carolina charities miss out.