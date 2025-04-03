Luke Kuechly Opens Up About Brain Injuries That Led to Early Retirement at 28

At just 28, former Panthers star Luke Kuechly stepped off the field for good in 2020. His mind wasn't as sharp as it used to be. During a recent chat on a podcast, he shared what made him quit the game.

"The end of the 2019 season," Kuechly said when asked about his retirement decision to AtoZ Sports. "You used to just go smack dudes and have no issues. I would go hit a guy, and I'm like, that didn't really feel great. The last game of the year, I was like, I'm done."

Eight seasons of hard hits took their toll. Between 2015 and 2017, doctors spotted three brain injuries that changed everything.

His body stayed strong, but his mind started to slip. "I would have been fine if I physically slowed down," he said. "Like, can't run as well, not as fast. Maybe I'm not as physical. Maybe I don't have the same fire. I would have been fine with that, and I would have just milked it out a little bit more."

He stressed the need for players to speak up when their heads hurt. "I think with a lot of the concussion stuff, you need to be as honest as you can with yourself and with everyone taking care of you," he said. "Because if they don't know how you feel, they can't help you."

His stats tell quite a tale. Right out of the gate, he grabbed top rookie honors in 2012. The next year, he was named the best defender in the league. He led the NFL in tackles twice and made the all-star list for the 2010s.

Just when he hit another peak in 2019, his brain felt fuzzy. He said his thinking dropped to "75 percent" of what it should be. That's when he knew it was time to walk away.

Quick treatment after each hit was key. But trying to act tough only made things worse. "If I'm not honest, and I go back out before I shouldn't and I get dinged again, I'm providing less value to my team because now I'm going to be out for longer," he said.