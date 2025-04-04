Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds, Spreads and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 04: Dmitry Orlov #7 of the Carolina Hurricanes tries to get around the stick of Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on March 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their winning streak to four games.

Carolina is 46-24-4 and sits second in the Metropolitan Division. The Canes are nine points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and will most likely remain in second. They recently wrapped up a homestand with a 3-1 record, allowing one goal or less in two of those four games.

Detroit is 34-33-7 and sits sixth in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are just four points behind the second wild-card spot with eight games remaining. Recently, Detroit has been hovering around the .500 mark, and their defense has been trending upward.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+133)

Red Wings +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -191

Red Wings +159

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina's last 6 games.

Carolina is 6-0 SU in their last 6 games against Detroit.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Detroit is 4-12 SU in their last 16 games.

Detroit is 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit's last 5 games played in April.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal, C - Day-to-day

Andrei Svechnikov, RW - Day-to-day

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Elmer Soderblom, LW - Day-to-day

Petr Mrazek, G - Out

Erik Gustafsson, D - Out

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

The Hurricanes face off against the Red Wings in this Metropolitan vs. Atlantic Division matchup. Carolina is 8-2 in its last ten games, with all eight wins coming by two or more goals. The Canes rank seventh in scoring and are tied for sixth in goals against. Their penalty kill is the second-best in the league, but their power play ranks 24th.

In their last game, the Hurricanes defeated the Capitals 5-1, setting the tone early with a 3-0 lead after the first period. Carolina scored in every period and outshot Washington 31-21. The Canes went 3-for-8 on the power play, and Jackson Blake was the first star with two goals. Carolina will look to continue its strong play while aiming to stay out of the penalty box.

The Red Wings are 4-5-1 in their last ten games and have a -23 goal differential. Their scoring has been trending down, leading to several close, low-scoring games. Detroit ranks 22nd in goals against and last in penalty killing, but its power play is third in the league, which can be an asset in tight matchups.

In their last game, Detroit lost to the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime. The Blues extended their winning streak to ten games, but the Red Wings came close to ending it. They nearly secured the win before allowing the tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Detroit was outshot 37-21 and went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill but struggled on the power play, going 0-for-3. The Red Wings will look to get their power play back on track in this matchup.

Best Bet: Detroit Moneyline