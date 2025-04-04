Kings vs Hornets Odds, Spreads, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 20: Seth Curry #30 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings look to snap their three-game losing streak.

Sacramento is 36-40 and currently sits 10th in the Western Conference. The Kings are clinging to the final play-in tournament spot, holding just a one-game lead over the Phoenix Suns. They're 17-21 on the road and are 0-3 so far on their current six-game road trip. Meanwhile, their defense has been trending downward.

Charlotte is 19-57 and second to last in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets are 12-26 at home, with inconsistency on both ends of the court. This marks the first game of a three-game homestand, and Charlotte will be eager to play the spoiler against the Kings.

Spread

Kings -11 (-110)

Hornets +11 (-110)

Moneyline

Kings -578

Hornets +420

Total

Over 217.5 (-110)

217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Hornets Betting Trends

Sacramento is 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

2-6 ATS in their last games. Sacramento is 1-7 SU in their last eight games.

Sacramento is 5-11 SU in their last 16 games against Charlotte.

Charlotte is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

Charlotte is 4-12 SU in their last 16 games at home.

The total has gone under in four of Charlotte's last five games against Sacramento.

Kings vs Hornets Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter, G - Day-to-day

Jake LaRavia, F - Out

Charlotte Hornets

None

Kings vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

The Kings face the Hornets in this Western Conference versus Eastern Conference matchup. Sacramento is 3-7 in its last 10 games, struggling with inconsistency. The Kings have played several Eastern Conference teams recently, suffering close losses against playoff-bound opponents. Their offense has been inconsistent, and they need to clean things up on both ends of the court.

In their last game, Sacramento lost to the worst team in the East, the Washington Wizards, 116-111. It was a close first half, but the Kings fell behind by 14 points and couldn't complete the comeback in the fourth quarter. They shot 42% from the field and were outscored 17-10 in made three-pointers. However, Sacramento did well getting to the free-throw line and had six players score in double figures. The Kings need to be more efficient from the field and improve their three-point defense.

The Hornets are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have scored under 100 points in two of their last four outings. Recently, they've had a mix of close losses and double-digit defeats. While their defense has shown slight improvement, they must become more efficient offensively.

In their last game, Charlotte fell to the Indiana Pacers, 119-105. The Hornets played well in the first half, trailing by just eight points. The second half was competitive, but they ultimately came up short. Charlotte shot an impressive 52% from the field but lost the game due to 18 turnovers and a 10-18 deficit in made three-pointers. To turn things around, they need to maintain their scoring efficiency while taking better care of the ball.

Best Bet: Sacramento Spread