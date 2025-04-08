Charleston RiverDogs Set To Show Record 26 Home Games on Local TV in 2025

Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on July 2, 2013 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In a big move for local baseball fans, the Charleston RiverDogs will broadcast 26 home games on TV next year. Two stations picked up the games, marking the biggest TV schedule in team history.

Starting April 18, viewers can watch 15 matchups on Palmetto Sports Network's channel 5.3/35.3. The network, run by Gray Media, will air games until the August 30 contest with Augusta.

Channel 36.1's MyTV Charleston grabbed rights to 11 Sunday games. Their coverage starts with the April 6 game against Myrtle Beach, running through the final Sunday home game on August 31.

Want to watch more baseball? The other 40 home games stream on MiLB.tv and the Bally Live App. A full season of MiLB.tv costs $29.99, with a $3.99 monthly option. MLB.tv subscribers get MiLB.tv at no extra cost.

The team's website still offers free radio broadcasts of home games and select road matchups. New voice Larry Larson takes the mic this season. He brings skills from his stints calling games in Beloit and Dunedin.

Game times stick to a set pattern. Palmetto Sports Network shows Friday and Saturday games at 6:05 or 7:05 p.m. MyTV Charleston's Sunday slots start at 5:05 p.m., with one at 2:05 p.m. starting on July 13.