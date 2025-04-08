Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, Spread, and Total
Ever seen a Grizzly stuck in a logjam? The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies are now stuck in an epic deadlock of Eastern Conference teams with 46 to 48 victories. With only a few…
Ever seen a Grizzly stuck in a logjam? The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies are now stuck in an epic deadlock of Eastern Conference teams with 46 to 48 victories. With only a few games to go, it's a situation not unlike "simultaneous" weekends in a soccer league that has an amazing level of parity. Memphis, along with at least five other NBA clubs, could finish as high as third in the conference going into the playoffs. Or, the Grizzlies could finish eighth and go to the NBA Play-In Tournament.
It makes the Charlotte Hornets a more interesting spoiler when Memphis visits for tonight's tipoff at 7:10 p.m. EST. Charlotte's offense has perked up over the last couple weeks, though the club's determination to fall further in the standings has kept the Hornets' defense too disorganized to win. Not that much has changed since Mark Williams led a 120-point night in Memphis on Jan. 22, 2025, only for the Grizzlies to score 78 points by halftime and win 132-120.
Bookmakers are taking note of Charlotte's buckets via a healthy O/U point total. But the odds also sting the Hornets with an ugly spread.
Spread
- Charlotte Hornets +14 (-105)
- Memphis Grizzlies -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Charlotte Hornets +650
- Memphis Grizzlies -910
Total
- Over 229 (-110)
- Under 230 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Trends
- Memphis has gone 1-5 ATS in the last six games.
- Memphis is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Charlotte.
- Memphis is 2-6 ATS in the last eight games on the road.
- Charlotte is 1-8 ATS in the last nine games.
- The total has gone over in all of Charlotte's last six games against Memphis.
- Charlotte is 0-5 ATS in the last five games against Western Conference teams.
Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports
Charlotte Hornets
- Small forward Josh Green is day-to-day with shoulder soreness.
Memphis Grizzlies
- None
Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Predictions and Picks
As is true with any tanking team, the test in whether Charlotte can be a spoiler to Memphis is whether the Hornets are interested in winning. There will come a point at which Washington and Utah can't be "caught" for last place by a club that's already got close to 20 wins on the season, for better or worse. The Hornets will let the starting lineup run at some point in April, but it's hard to tell when they'll feel safe doing that.
It can't help morale that Williams is being traded, according to ESPN's Shams Chariana. "The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams," Charlana posted on X this Monday.
Charlotte's trend of over-total-points results at home is interesting. But news that management is thinking about 2031 can't be good for the Hornets of spring 2025. It makes the other betting trend of Charlotte losing ATS more relevant and a better pick when the Grizzlies come to town.