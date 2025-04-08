Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 20: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets lays the ball up during the first half of a basketball game against the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ever seen a Grizzly stuck in a logjam? The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies are now stuck in an epic deadlock of Eastern Conference teams with 46 to 48 victories. With only a few games to go, it's a situation not unlike "simultaneous" weekends in a soccer league that has an amazing level of parity. Memphis, along with at least five other NBA clubs, could finish as high as third in the conference going into the playoffs. Or, the Grizzlies could finish eighth and go to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

It makes the Charlotte Hornets a more interesting spoiler when Memphis visits for tonight's tipoff at 7:10 p.m. EST. Charlotte's offense has perked up over the last couple weeks, though the club's determination to fall further in the standings has kept the Hornets' defense too disorganized to win. Not that much has changed since Mark Williams led a 120-point night in Memphis on Jan. 22, 2025, only for the Grizzlies to score 78 points by halftime and win 132-120.

Bookmakers are taking note of Charlotte's buckets via a healthy O/U point total. But the odds also sting the Hornets with an ugly spread.

Spread

Charlotte Hornets +14 (-105)

Memphis Grizzlies -14 (-110)

Moneyline

Charlotte Hornets +650

Memphis Grizzlies -910

Total

Over 229 (-110)

Under 230 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Trends

Memphis has gone 1-5 ATS in the last six games.

Memphis is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Charlotte.

Memphis is 2-6 ATS in the last eight games on the road.

Charlotte is 1-8 ATS in the last nine games.

The total has gone over in all of Charlotte's last six games against Memphis.

Charlotte's last six games against Memphis. Charlotte is 0-5 ATS in the last five games against Western Conference teams.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Small forward Josh Green is day-to-day with shoulder soreness.

Memphis Grizzlies

None

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Predictions and Picks

As is true with any tanking team, the test in whether Charlotte can be a spoiler to Memphis is whether the Hornets are interested in winning. There will come a point at which Washington and Utah can't be "caught" for last place by a club that's already got close to 20 wins on the season, for better or worse. The Hornets will let the starting lineup run at some point in April, but it's hard to tell when they'll feel safe doing that.

It can't help morale that Williams is being traded, according to ESPN's Shams Chariana. "The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams," Charlana posted on X this Monday.