Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 08: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center on April 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Do the sportsbook lines tell the whole story on Toronto-Charlotte? Tonight's contest at Scotiabank Arena, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight, is technically a pointless game between two teams who cannot make the NBA playoffs. Yet, there's no denying that the Raptors are the team playing like they still have something to prove. Charlotte seems content to go on another long losing streak to finish a disappointing season.

There may be no other NBA matchup in which Toronto would be close to a double-digit point spread pick. The Raptors may be coming off a victory in Brooklyn, but they haven't posted a quality win on Canadian hardwood since Feb. 2, when one of Jakob Poeltl's double-doubles helped Toronto trip the L.A. Clippers 115-108.

Charlotte's 124-100 loss to Memphis on Tuesday was not as close as the score indicates. The Memphis Grizzlies took a 15-point lead into the second quarter . Miles Bridges led the Hornets with a paltry 14 points.

Spread

Hornets +9.5 (-110)

Raptors -9 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets +330

Raptors -410

Total

Over 217 (-110)

Under 217 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

Toronto is 8-2 against Charlotte in the last eight meetings.

The Charlotte Hornets are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone over in six of the Hornets' last nine games.

The Charlotte Hornets are 1-8 in the club's last nine games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Small forward Josh Green is day-to-day with shoulder soreness.

Toronto Raptors

Center Jakob Poeltl is day-to-day.

Point guard Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day.

Small forward Scottie Barnes is day-to-day with a strain to his right hand metacarpal joint.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

Toronto flourished from the field in a 108-97 win over Charlotte on March 28. However, many of the Raptors' leading cagers that Friday, including Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley, are now on the injury list.

Don't anticipate that any "Senior Night" vibes are going to get an eliminated squad back together in Toronto. "Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl are both questionable to play for the Toronto Raptors in the final home game (versus Charlotte) Wednesday," reports Aaron Rose of Toronto Raptors on SI .