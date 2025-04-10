Charlotte Hornets Drop Limited Edition Dreamville Jacket Before Last Home Game

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 14: DaQuan Jefferies #3 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on March 14, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Just before their final home matchup, the Charlotte Hornets unveiled a special Dreamville jacket at their team store. Designer Jeff Hamilton worked with the team to craft this one-of-a-kind piece.

Coach Charles Lee strutted into his pregame talk wearing the fresh design. "It's supposed to represent the Carolinas. I want to be covered with their support, and that's why I'm out here reppin' this jacket today," he told Sports Illustrated.

Striking purple pinstripes run across the fabric, while custom patches mark key milestones. Each patch tells a story: from Jeff Hamilton's signature mark to the Eastern Conference emblem, plus yearly Dreamville Fest badges.

When asked about his coach's style, LaMelo Ball couldn't hide his approval. "Melo even thought that I looked pretty sweet," Lee shared with a grin.

This marks the first time these three powerhouses: the NBA squad, Dreamville, and Hamilton, have joined forces on merchandise. The release celebrates both the year's final game and the festival's milestone.

The timing matched perfectly with Raleigh's 5th Dreamville Festival wrap-up. Team stakeholder J. Cole took center stage at the music celebration.

A bold Hugo mascot design stands out on the back. Shoppers can snag their own through the store or website.