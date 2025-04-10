Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds, Spread and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 02: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck while defended by Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals during the second period of the game at Lenovo Center on April 02, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Carolina is 46-27-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They have clinched a playoff spot but are essentially stuck in second place in the division. During this losing streak, the Canes have struggled on both sides of the puck. The defense allowed five goals in two of the games, and the offense is trending downward.

The Washington Capitals are 49-19-9 and first in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have already won the division and are close to clinching the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They have the second-best record in the league and have recently alternated between wins and losses.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+220)

Capitals +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -120

Capitals +107

Total

OVER 6 (+102)

UNDER 6 (-117)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina's last 5 games.

Carolina is 12-5 SU in their last 17 games.

Carolina is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Washington.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington's last 6 games.

Washington is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games.

Washington is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

William Carrier, LW - Day-to-day

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Out

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson, G - Day-to-day

Aliaksei Protas, C - Out

Hurricanes vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

The Hurricanes face off against the Capitals in this Metropolitan Division showdown. Carolina is 5-5 in its last ten games and ranks third in the conference in goal differential with a +37. All three of their recent losses have come against teams near the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The Canes boast the best penalty kill in the league and rank eighth in goals against.

In their last game, Carolina was shut out by the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0, on the road. After a scoreless first period, the Sabres scored twice in the second and added one more in the third. The Canes outshot Buffalo 33-18 but went 0-for-3 on the power play. Despite plenty of good looks and man-advantage opportunities, Carolina couldn't execute.

The Capitals are 5-4-1 in their last ten games and have the second-best goal differential in the conference at +66. Washington is 4-1 in its last five home games, and the scoring has been trending upward. Their special teams rank around the top ten, and they lead the league in goals scored.

In their last game, Washington lost to the New York Islanders, 4-1, on the road. The Capitals gave up goals in every period, and their lone score came from Alexander Ovechkin's historic 895th goal, making him the all-time leader in goals. Washington outshot New York 29-22 and will look to get off to a stronger start in this one.

Best Bet: Washington Moneyline