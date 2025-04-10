PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds, Spread and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to end a three-game losing streak. Carolina is 46-27-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They have clinched a playoff spot but are essentially stuck…

Michael Garaventa
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck while defended by Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals during the second period of the game at Lenovo Center on April 02, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 02: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck while defended by Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals during the second period of the game at Lenovo Center on April 02, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Carolina is 46-27-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They have clinched a playoff spot but are essentially stuck in second place in the division. During this losing streak, the Canes have struggled on both sides of the puck. The defense allowed five goals in two of the games, and the offense is trending downward.

The Washington Capitals are 49-19-9 and first in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have already won the division and are close to clinching the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They have the second-best record in the league and have recently alternated between wins and losses.

Spread

  • Hurricanes -1.5 (+220)
  • Capitals +1.5  (-250)

Moneyline

  • Hurricanes -120
  • Capitals +107

Total

  • OVER 6 (+102)
  • UNDER 6 (-117)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina's last 5 games.
  • Carolina is 12-5 SU in their last 17 games.
  • Carolina is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Washington.
  • The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington's last 6 games.
  • Washington is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games.
  • Washington is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes 

  • William Carrier, LW - Day-to-day
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Out
  • Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve

Washington Capitals

  • Logan Thompson, G - Day-to-day
  • Aliaksei Protas, C - Out

Hurricanes vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

The Hurricanes face off against the Capitals in this Metropolitan Division showdown. Carolina is 5-5 in its last ten games and ranks third in the conference in goal differential with a +37. All three of their recent losses have come against teams near the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The Canes boast the best penalty kill in the league and rank eighth in goals against.

In their last game, Carolina was shut out by the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0, on the road. After a scoreless first period, the Sabres scored twice in the second and added one more in the third. The Canes outshot Buffalo 33-18 but went 0-for-3 on the power play. Despite plenty of good looks and man-advantage opportunities, Carolina couldn't execute.

The Capitals are 5-4-1 in their last ten games and have the second-best goal differential in the conference at +66. Washington is 4-1 in its last five home games, and the scoring has been trending upward. Their special teams rank around the top ten, and they lead the league in goals scored.

In their last game, Washington lost to the New York Islanders, 4-1, on the road. The Capitals gave up goals in every period, and their lone score came from Alexander Ovechkin's historic 895th goal, making him the all-time leader in goals. Washington outshot New York 29-22 and will look to get off to a stronger start in this one.

Best Bet: Washington Moneyline

Neither of these teams is moving up in the playoff standings. This is essentially a final bragging rights game before the postseason begins and a potential Round Two preview. The Hurricanes' scoring has been trending down, while their defense has been steady. The Capitals have played well at home and will look to reignite their offense. Setting the tone early will be key to victory.

Carolina HurricanesWashington Capitals
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 27: Jalen Chatfield #5 of the Carolina Hurricanes defends Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of the game at Lenovo Center on February 27, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NHLCarolina Hurricanes vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds, Puck Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 04: Dmitry Orlov #7 of the Carolina Hurricanes tries to get around the stick of Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on March 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NHLHurricanes vs Red Wings Odds, Spreads and TotalMichael Garaventa
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHLCapitals vs Hurricanes Odds, Spreads, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect