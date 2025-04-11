Charlotte F.C. vs C.F. Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Ashley Westwood #8 of Charlotte FC kicks the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Charlotte Football Club would be served not to get caught up in the hype. There's a slim chance that by Sunday, the Carolina club will have notched the most victories of any MLS team in the Eastern Conference. But with the "Impact" of C.F. Montreal not making much of an impact at all this spring, it won't require a 12-round rumble for the Crown to claim that fifth win of 2025. When Montreal hosts Charlotte F.C. in Quebec this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Crown's best move will be to stay as cool as the weather.

Montreal is headed for the MLS cellar in record time. The Impact has not won a single match this campaign and would scarcely have earned any points to go with five losses were it not for D.C. and Chicago's flaccid offense helping Montreal get by with drawn results. Montreal went four fixtures in a row without scoring last month and was down 0-2 after 26 minutes of its last bout in Columbus.

Once again, betting odds defy the storyline in Major League Soccer. Montreal is a slim favorite to win its first match of the year.

Spread

Charlotte F.C. +0.25 (-125)

C.F. Montreal -0.25 (+105)

Moneyline

Charlotte F.C. +190

C.F. Montreal +140

Draw +250

Total

OVER 2.5 (-105)

UNDER 2.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte F.C. vs C.F. Montreal Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Charlotte's last nine matches.

Montreal is 0-2-5 in seven matches to begin the 2025 season.

Six head-to-head matchups have produced five clean sheets.

Charlotte F.C. vs C.F. Montreal Injury Reports

Charlotte F.C.

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Nikola Petkovic is out with a thigh injury.

C.F. Montreal

Forward Mahala Opoku is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Charlotte F.C. vs C.F. Montreal Predictions and Picks

The Crown is not competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this April. But just because a team is in one competition doesn't mean that it's free of injury. Could it be Charlotte's injuries that have sportsbook lines where they are against a winless host?

That's not the vibe we're getting out of Charlotte's team headquarters. Blogger Eric Hansen was overjoyed about Charlotte's win over Nashville on the club's homepage last Saturday. "Another win last Saturday marks historic territory once again for the mighty black & blue. Charlotte is now the fifth-fastest team in Major League Soccer to reach 100 points at home in the post-shootout era."