Hornets vs Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets look to end their five-game losing streak.

Charlotte is 19-61 and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference. All five losses were blowouts, and the Hornets will finish with the second-worst record in the conference. Both sides of the ball are trending down, but these next two games against the Boston Celtics could be somewhat close if Boston decides to rest some starters.

Boston is 59-21 and second in the Eastern Conference. They've been one of the hottest teams in the league, and with two games remaining, they'll look to hit the 60-win mark. That said, Boston will likely aim to limit their starters' minutes and fine-tune their game ahead of the playoffs.

Spread

Hornets +19.5 (-115)

Celtics -19 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets +1100

Celtics -2350

Total

OVER 214.5 (-110)

UNDER 215 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Celtics Betting Trends

Charlotte is 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Charlotte's last 5 games.

Charlotte is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

Boston is 12-2 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston's last 7 games against Charlotte.

Boston is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games at home.

Hornets vs Celtics Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

None

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, SG - Out

Hornets vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

The Hornets battle the Celtics in this Eastern Conference matchup. Charlotte is 1-9 in its last ten games and 7-32 on the road. They are nearly 20-point underdogs in this game, as all of their recent losses have been by margins ranging from 14 to 30 points. The Hornets rank third-worst in scoring but sit around the middle of the pack in three-point shooting.

In their last game, Charlotte lost to the Toronto Raptors on the road, 126-96. It was a somewhat close first half, but the Raptors pulled away in the second. The Hornets shot 43% from the field and were outscored 19-11 in made threes. They also turned the ball over 19 times. There's a lot to fix for this team, and it starts with better ball control.

The Celtics are 8-2 in their last ten games and 26-13 at home. They've been handling below-average teams with ease. Boston ranks eighth in scoring and first in made threes. Jayson Tatum leads the team in both points and assists per game.

In their last game, Boston lost to the Orlando Magic on the road, 96-76. The Celtics rested all of their starters, and the second unit struggled against Orlando's strong defense. Boston shot just 39% from the field and lost the three-point battle 16-7. They also turned the ball over 15 times. It was essentially a throwaway game for Boston, and they'll look to bounce back in their final two home games.

Best Bet: Boston Spread