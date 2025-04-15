NASCAR Coming Back to Rockingham Speedway in 2025 After 10-Year Break

ROCKINGHAM, NC – APRIL 15: Nelson Piquet Jr., driver of the #30 Qualcomm Chevrolet, leads the field at the start of the Good Sam Roadside Assistance 200 at Rockingham Speedway on April 15, 2012 in Rockingham, North Carolina. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Racing returns to Rockingham Speedway in April 2025, marking the first competition at the track since 2013. The North Carolina venue will host both NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series events during Easter weekend.

State backing made this revival possible. Gov. Roy Cooper approved $9 million in 2021 for track improvements. The site's new owner, Dan Lovenheim, added substantial private funds, with $3.5 million going to track resurfacing and critical system updates.

"When I bought it, no one would touch this thing with a 10-foot pole — and I mean no one," said Lovenheim to The Charlotte Observer.

Built in 1965, this mile-long oval hosted NASCAR Cup Series events until 2004. The track's most successful driver, Richard Petty, claimed 11 victories here. In 1994, Dale Earnhardt secured his historic seventh title at this very spot.

Ownership shifted multiple times after 1997's DeWitt family sale. Roger Penske took control first. International Speedway Corp stepped in during 1999. Through a lawsuit settlement in 2004, Speedway Motorsports Inc. paid $100.4 million for the property.

At a 2007 auction, Andy Hillenburg, a former racer, bought the track for $4.4 million. He brought back NASCAR action with Truck Series races in 2012 and 2013. Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson won those contests.

The 2025 schedule starts with trucks racing at 5 p.m. on April 18. The next day brings the Xfinity Series at 4 p.m. An ARCA event fills out the weekend's racing card.