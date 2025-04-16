Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Names 8 Nominees for 2025 Class

Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on July 2, 2013 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Eight baseball stars await their shot at the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's 2025 class. Starting April 15, fans will cast votes at Riley Park to select two inductees. The ballot features MLB veterans Josh Hamilton and Tyler Thornburg, plus six other baseball talents with deep Charleston roots.

Voting runs through May 10, with each fan allowed five picks. Submit your choices online or stop by Riley Park. The RiverDogs will honor the winners before their June 15 game against Augusta.

Steve Arrington dominated on the mound at The Citadel with 213 strikeouts. Mike Cisco blazed through Wando High School straight to Triple-A success. Nick Ciuffo, picked 21st in the 2013 MLB draft, battled his way through three big league seasons.

Josh Hamilton's path to MLB glory started right here in Charleston. Back in 2000, the former first-overall pick crushed 13 home runs while hitting .301 for the RiverDogs. His talent later exploded into five All-Star appearances and the 2010 American League MVP trophy.

Michael Kohn turned heads at the College of Charleston as a rare dual threat. He smashed 19 homers with a .311 average before switching to pitch five years in the majors. Chris McGuiness shot from James Island Charter High School through The Citadel and into MLB action with Texas.

Tyler Thornburg carved out nine MLB seasons with a 16-10 mark. He now shapes young talent as a Double-A coach. The Citadel's strikeout machine, Asher Wojciechowski (308 Ks), went on to pitch for four MLB teams.

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park houses this shrine to Charleston's baseball greats. Local baseball experts picked this year's candidates through careful review.