Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Sean Walker #26 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back after a 4-1 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carolina is 47-28-5 and sits second in the Metropolitan Division. With two games left in the season, the Hurricanes have already locked up that second-place spot. They'll look to fine-tune their play ahead of the playoffs and potentially spoil the Montreal Canadiens' push for the final wild card spot.

Montreal is 39-31-11 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens need just one point in this game to clinch the final wild-card berth. A regulation loss would open the door for the Columbus Blue Jackets to steal the spot and eliminate Montreal. After dropping three straight, the Canadiens will need to dig deep to come out with a win.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-260)

Canadiens -1.5 (-225)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -103

Canadiens -109

Total

OVER 6 (-101)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Carolina's last 8 games.

Carolina are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

Carolina are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against Montreal.

Montreal are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Montreal's last 6 games against Carolina.

Montreal are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Martinook, LW - Day-to-day

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Montreal Canadiens

Emil Heineman, LW - Day-to-day

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW - Out

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

The Hurricanes battle the Canadiens in this Metropolitan vs Atlantic Division matchup. Carolina is 4-5-1 in its last ten games and holds the third-best goal differential in the conference at +37. The Hurricanes have lost five of their last six games, and the defense has been trending downward. However, Carolina still boasts the league's best penalty kill and ranks eighth in scoring.

In their loss to Toronto, the Hurricanes gave up goals in every period and didn't score until midway through the third when they were already down 3-0. Despite outshooting the Maple Leafs 26-20, Carolina struggled to generate quality scoring chances and needs to set the tone early offensively.

The Canadiens are 6-2-2 in their last ten games but have a -22 goal differential. If they make the playoffs, they'll be the only team in the Eastern Conference to qualify with a negative goal differential. Their last two losses have come in overtime and a shootout. Lately, the offense has been producing on home ice; they just need the puck luck to swing back in their favor. Their penalty kill ranks ninth.

In their last outing, Montreal lost 4-3 in a shootout at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Canadiens built an early 2-0 lead but gradually let it slip away before tying the game late in the third to force overtime. They were outshot 25-21 and went 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Montreal will look to strike early again, clean up their special teams play, and bring a sense of urgency with a playoff spot on the line.

Best Bet: Over