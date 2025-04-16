Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 03: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for a shot against Olivier-Maxence Prosper #8 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center on March 03, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The victorious Golden State Warriors boasted the NBA Play-In Tournament's widest point spread of the week so far with their (-7) line against Memphis. Sacramento is "only" a five-point favorite to win tonight's critical tipoff with the visiting Dallas Mavericks, but that's still an upbeat number to Kings fans. Dallas must overcome a hostile crowd and a rude betting line to win at 10 p.m. EST tonight.

The Kings and Mavericks met in great games this regular season. Sacramento's small forward DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points to lead the Kings in a 129-128 overtime win in Dallas back in February. The Sacramento Kings won four out of their final seven games of the 2024-25 season, however, closing respectably while the Dallas Mavericks suffered a slump, made worse by various injuries.

The Stockton Kings are NBA G League champions after defeating Osceola (FL) on Monday. Can the Sacramento Kings of the real NBA follow it up with a playoff run? It will be a long shot. But the fat underdog's odds on Hump Day belong to the Mavericks.

Spread

Kings -4.5 (-114)

Mavericks +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Kings -185

Mavericks +165

Total

OVER 213.5 (-110)

UNDER 214 (-115)

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

The Sacramento Kings are 4-2 ATS in the last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Kings' last 13 games.

The Dallas Mavericks are 1-6 ATS in the last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of the Mavericks' last 18 games.

The Dallas Mavericks are 1-4 in the last five games.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings

Shooting guard Malik Monk is day-to-day with a left calf strain.

Dallas Mavericks

Shooting guard Klay Thompson is day-to-day with a left foot strain.

Power forward Anthony Davis is day-to-day for left adductor strain injury management.

Center Derek Lively II is day-to-day with a right ankle stress fracture.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Predictions and Picks

It's not Sacramento's 3-0 record against Dallas, but more specifically, the most recent Kings-Mavericks outcome, which has led to tonight's lopsided odds in favor of California's cagers. Sacramento embarrassed Dallas by an easy 24-point margin on March 3, causing Las Vegas to reevaluate the Mavs' chances to make noise in the NBA Play-In. Anthony Davis is not playing at 100%. Disappointingly, few of Davis' healthy teammates have hit their peak form throughout the Mavericks' late-season swoon.

Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman suggests Dallas management saw the writing on the wall when it traded Luka Doncic away. "Dallas is 13-20 since it traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers," Martinez writes, adding that "Kyrie Irving (is) out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL."