State Champs Face Off in Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium

Top high school football squads will clash in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium on August 22. The twin-bill features two North Carolina state title holders going head-to-head.

At 4 p.m., Hough takes on South Pointe. The night game at 8 p.m. puts state winners West Charlotte and Grimsley under the bright lights. Fans can snag seats for $8 on Ticketmaster.

"The Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with Belk to kick off the high school football season with two exciting matchups that highlight the important role football plays in bringing communities together," said Kristi Coleman to Panthers.com.

Grimsley's offense runs through Tennessee-bound Faizon Brandon. The star QB dazzled with pinpoint passing last season: 77.1% complete, 2,814 yards in the air, and 35 scores with just two mistakes. His quick feet added 625 ground yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

"Man, it's playing against the state champions, recognizably the best team in the state last year," said West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner to The Charlotte Observer. "Grimsley is well-coached and has unbelievable talent."

West Charlotte brings back nearly their whole title-winning team that went 13-2. Their QB Jamouri Nichols threw for 2,633 yards and 29 scores while running wild for another 614 yards.

The first game matches two state semifinalists from 2024, Hough (12-2) and South Pointe (11-3). Keep an eye on Hough's shutdown corner, Samari Matthews, ranked among the nation's top 75 players.

Sports Illustrated ranks Grimsley 16th to start the year. Their pass-catchers put up big stats in 2024: Kaden Catoe struck for 953 yards and 11 scores, Khyan Battle added 505 yards with 5 touchdowns, while D.J. Howerton caught 7 scores on 297 yards.

West Charlotte's fierce defense starts with Sam Johnson and Kaden Smith, who each took down QBs 11 times last year. In the backfield, ball hawk Davion Jones snatched seven passes from opposing teams.