Youth Football Tournament Brings 80+ Teams to Charlotte’s Hough High School

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers runs onto the field during the player introductions before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

At Hough High School in Charlotte, former NFL star Cam Newton's 7-on-7 tournament drew a massive crowd. Kids packed the field as Newton's C1N sports group added another success to its track record of training thousands of young players.

"Cam will always say, 'I've done everything that you will ever want to do playing football,'" said Kendall Ogle, the president at C1N, to WSOC-TV. "And so, to give them the opportunity to be able to touch and feel him as a real person, to let them know that they too can experience great things in the sport of football. It gives him life."

The event hit max capacity fast. Teams got turned away at the door, a clear sign of Charlotte's hunger for top-tier youth sports events.

C1N's impact shows in its success stories. Take Travis Hunter: Before his Heisman Trophy win, he cut his teeth training with C1N.

Kids got a rare chance to work with an NFL MVP up close. Newton spent hours on the field, coaching and pumping up the young players with tips and praise.

The games stuck to passing plays: No linemen needed. This stripped-down style pushes players to think fast and move quicker.

Throughout the year, C1N runs programs mixing sports skills with real-world wisdom. Their goal? Build better players and stronger characters.

The field buzzed with energy as local squads tested their skills. Charlotte's rising football stars showed up ready to compete at the highest level.