Charlotte F.C. vs San Diego F.C.: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte F.C.'s cautious odds to win Saturday's 7:30 p.m. bout with San Diego F.C. are careful for a reason. As the teams prepare for their first meeting in San Diego's inaugural MLS season, there's a notion that San Diego's high-scoring wins are those of a cover band, not an original act.

San Diego's first season is mimicking St. Louis CITY's debut. CITY boasted more instant success as a franchise than anyone this side of the Vegas Golden Knights, using a wide-open system with aggressive wingers. Now, the SoCal newcomers are following suit, scoring goals in bunches, and hardly worrying about defense along the way.

San Diego doesn't have any MLS scoring leaders on hand, but that's because a collection of boots have added up to scores like "San Diego 3, LAFC 2" as another brand new MLS club delights its fans.

Spread

Charlotte F.C. -0.25 (+100)

San Diego F.C. +0.25 (-120)

Moneyline

Charlotte F.C. +130

San Diego F.C. +200

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.75 (-115)

Under 2.75 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte F.C. vs San Diego F.C. Betting Trends

Charlotte is 8-1-4 in its last 13 matches across competitions.

San Diego F.C. has scored goals in all but two matches since February.

The total has gone over in five of San Diego's last six appearances.

Charlotte F.C. vs San Diego F.C. Injury Reports

Charlotte F.C.

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Wilfried Zaha is out with a hand injury.

San Diego F.C.

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is out with a lower body injury.

Defender Luca Bombino is out with a lower body injury.

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen is out with a lower body injury.

Charlotte F.C. vs San Diego F.C. Predictions and Picks

Saturday's goal total line is a mystery. Even if Charlotte wants a staid 2-0 win, won't the better all-around team feel compelled to counter after San Diego's back line runs forward? Do the analysts think San Diego is due to revert as the weeks go on? It didn't happen to St. Louis until the squad changed tactics in year two. If anything, San Diego is less dangerous due to the distraction of last week's controversy, described by CBS, "SDFC goalkeeper C.J. dos Santos was judged to have brought down a (Colorado) player in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that Colorado converted. SDFC head coach (Micky Varas) expressed frustration with the decision."

It must be Charlotte's defending that is keeping the match's predicted goal total down, not only at a consensus O/U (2.5) tallies, but with favorable odds on the low side of the market. The Crown has posted five clean sheets since the new MLS season began, earning wins on each occasion. Wilfried Zaha's influence in training is apparent even when the former Crystal Palace star is hurt.