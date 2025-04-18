FIFA Kicks Off Volunteer Sign-Up for 32-Team Club World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 23: Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup trophy during World Champions’ celebrations after an international friendly between Argentina and Panama at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on March 23, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The 2025 Club World Cup needs volunteers. From June 15 to July 13, teams will play 63 matches in 12 U.S. cities. This marks the first time 32 teams from six global soccer groups will compete in such a format.

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will host the most games. The opening match pits Palmeiras against Porto on June 15. The winners will battle it out there on July 13. In Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium got picked for four games, with soccer giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Benfica set to play.

"The volunteers are the heart of our competitions, the smile of our competitions," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Queen City News. "The first person that people see when they arrive, whether it's players, whether it's media, whether it's fans, and the last person people see when they leave, right? So, I mean, your smile is what makes the success of the World Cup."

Games will take place from coast to coast. Atlanta, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington will each welcome teams and fans. These cities need local help to run the matches smoothly.

Soccer fans in Charlotte can watch Real Madrid face CF Pachuca on June 22. Two days later, Benfica meets Bayern Munich. The city will then stage two knockout games, one on June 28 and another on June 30.

At a recent event in Atlanta, FIFA marked a big win, their one-millionth volunteer worldwide. Want to join in? Head to FIFA.com's volunteer section to sign up.

MetLife Stadium won big twice. Not only will it host this tournament's final, but it beat out Dallas's AT&T Stadium and LA's SoFi Stadium to get the 2026 World Cup final, too.