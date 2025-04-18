PodcastsContestsEvents
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 13: GG Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Kai Jones #23 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at FedExForum on April 13, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks look to make it two wins in a row and secure the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks finished the season with a 39-43 record, placing tenth in the Western Conference standings. They need just one more win to clinch the eighth seed. Dallas recently defeated the Sacramento Kings on the road, 120-106. Anthony Davis led the way in that game with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the season with a 48-34 record, landing eighth in the Western Conference. They had a chance to clinch the seventh seed but fell to the Golden State Warriors on the road, 121-116. Memphis trailed for most of that game and overcame a 20-point deficit, but points off turnovers proved costly. Ja Morant also suffered an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision.

Spread

  • Mavericks +6.5 (-115)
  • Grizzlies -6 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Mavericks +210
  • Grizzlies -250

Total

  • OVER 221 (-110)
  • UNDER 221 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas' last 5 games.
  • Dallas is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games.
  • Dallas is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games against Memphis.
  • Memphis is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games.
  • Memphis is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Memphis' last 5 games against Dallas.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

  • Brandon Williams, G - Day-to-day, probable for the game
  • Anthony Davis, F - Day-to-day, probable for the game
  • Kyrie Irving, PG - Out
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F - Out

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant, PG - Day-to-day, questionable for the game
  • Zyon Pullin, G - Out
  • Jaylen Wells, F - Out
  • Brandon Clarke, PF - Out

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Predictions and Picks

The Mavericks battle the Grizzlies in this Play-In Tournament showdown for the eighth seed. Dallas is 5-5 in their last ten games and has been alternating wins and losses. The injury bug hit them hard this season, and they traded away franchise player Luka Dončić. Despite hovering around the Play-In bubble, they now have a chance to make the playoffs.

In their win against the Kings, Dallas pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Sacramento 44-19. They excelled at getting to the free-throw line and taking care of the basketball. The Mavericks will look for another strong performance from Anthony Davis in the paint and sharp shooting from Klay Thompson beyond the arc.

Memphis is 3-7 in their last ten games and finished the regular season with a 26-15 home record. The Grizzlies have had no trouble scoring, but they need to tighten up defensively. Lately, they've squandered solid shooting efforts due to turnovers and allowing easy baskets. Memphis went 3-1 against Dallas in the regular season, with all three wins coming by double digits.

The keys to victory for the Grizzlies will be starting strong on offense and controlling the tempo of the game. Against the Warriors, they jumped out to an 11-2 lead but quickly went cold and had to play from behind. Desmond Bane will also need to match Thompson's efficiency from beyond the arc.

Best Bet: Over

Both of these teams can pile up points at the free-throw line and from beyond the arc. Davis will dominate the paint, and the Mavericks will benefit from points off turnovers. Memphis has more scoring depth and can go on quick runs. The game will come down to doing the little things right and taking care of the basketball.

Dallas MavericksMemphis Grizzlies
Michael GaraventaWriter
