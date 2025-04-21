Avalanche vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 19: Cody Ceci #44 of the Dallas Stars and Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Colorado Avalanche battle in the second period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 19, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche look to go up 2-0 in this best-of-seven Stanley Cup Quarterfinal series. In Game One, Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Dallas cut the lead in half in the third, but the Avalanche slowly extended their advantage, including two goals scored just 11 seconds apart. The three stars of the game were all Avalanche players: Nathan MacKinnon earned first star honors with two goals and an assist; Mackenzie Blackwood was the second star with 23 saves; and Logan O'Connor claimed third star with two assists.

The Dallas Stars will look to bounce back after a poor showing on home ice. Shots were even at 24, but Colorado was the more physical team and capitalized with quick scoring bursts. The Stars need to force more takeaways, generate offense early, and stay out of the penalty box.

Spread

Avalanche -1.5 (+175)

Stars +1.5 (-197)

Moneyline

Avalanche -138

Stars +127

Total

OVER 6 (-117)

UNDER 6 (+104)

The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Avalanche vs Stars Betting Trends

Colorado is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games.

Colorado is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games against Dallas.

Colorado is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games on the road.

Dallas is 0-8 SU in its last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Dallas' last 16 games against Colorado.

Dallas is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games at home.

Avalanche vs Stars Injury Reports

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton, C - Day-to-day

Gabriel Landeskog, LW - Injured Reserve

Sean Behrens, D - Out

Tucker Poolman, D - Injured Reserve

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured Reserve

Jason Robertson, LW - Out

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured Reserve

Avalanche vs Stars Predictions and Picks

The Avalanche take on the Stars in Game 2 of this best-of-seven Stanley Cup Quarterfinal series. Colorado has already stolen home ice with their Game One win and now has a chance to head back home with a 2-0 series lead. The Avs played a solid game on both ends of the ice and will look to control the pace from the opening period once again.

Before this series began, the Stars ended the regular season on a seven-game losing streak. During that stretch, Dallas allowed four or more goals in six of the seven losses. They haven't had a convincing win in weeks, and their last two defeats came by identical 5-1 scores. Dallas is now 0-7 in playoff series openers under head coach Pete DeBoer. While the Stars have shown resilience in bouncing back during the postseason, April has not been kind to them. It starts with tightening up the defense and finding a way to establish an early lead.