Oilers vs Kings Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Vasily Podkolzin #92 of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck against Henry Thrun #3 of the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center on April 16, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings look to end their three-game playoff series losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers.

This marks the fourth consecutive postseason that the Kings and Oilers have faced off, with Edmonton winning the previous three series. The Oilers finished the regular season in third place in the Pacific Division with a 48-29-5 record. Recently, many of their games have hit the under, as their scoring has been inconsistent.

Los Angeles finished second in the Pacific Division with a 48-25-9 record. Their offense has been trending upward, and they've been winning several close games. The Kings won the regular season series 3-1, including shutout victories in their last two meetings.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-260)

Kings -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline

Oilers +109

Kings -122

Total

OVER 5.5 (-103)

UNDER 5.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Kings Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Edmonton's last 10 games.

Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

Edmonton is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Los Angeles' last 6 games against Edmonton.

Los Angeles is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Oilers vs Kings Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Trent Frederic, C - Day-to-day

Evander Kane, LW - Injured Reserve

Troy Stecher, D - Out

John Klingberg, D - Injured Reserve

Mattias Ekholm, D - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured Reserve

Los Angeles Kings

Tanner Jeannot, LW - Out

Oilers vs Kings Predictions and Picks

The Oilers battle the Kings in this Pacific Division showdown. Edmonton is 7-3 in their last ten games and holds a +23 goal differential. The Oilers' special teams rank around the middle of the league, and they sit 11th in scoring. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points and is a contender for the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

Los Angeles is 8-2 in their last ten games and has a +44 goal differential. The Kings rank second in goals against and eighth in penalty kill percentage. However, they struggle on the power play, which is ranked 27th in the league. Adrian Kempe leads the team in both goals and points.

In the most recent meeting between these two teams, Los Angeles shut out Edmonton 5-0 on the road. The Kings built an early 3-0 lead and scored in every period. They outshot the Oilers 36-21 and went 2-for-8 on the power play, while Edmonton went 0-for-6. These teams don't like each other, and penalty minutes tend to pile up when they meet. The team that stays more disciplined and capitalizes on key moments will likely come out on top.

Best Bet: Los Angeles Moneyline