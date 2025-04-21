Oilers vs Kings Odds, Spread, and Total
The Los Angeles Kings look to end their three-game playoff series losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers. This marks the fourth consecutive postseason that the Kings and Oilers have faced…
The Los Angeles Kings look to end their three-game playoff series losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers.
This marks the fourth consecutive postseason that the Kings and Oilers have faced off, with Edmonton winning the previous three series. The Oilers finished the regular season in third place in the Pacific Division with a 48-29-5 record. Recently, many of their games have hit the under, as their scoring has been inconsistent.
Los Angeles finished second in the Pacific Division with a 48-25-9 record. Their offense has been trending upward, and they've been winning several close games. The Kings won the regular season series 3-1, including shutout victories in their last two meetings.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-260)
- Kings -1.5 (+220)
Moneyline
- Oilers +109
- Kings -122
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-103)
- UNDER 5.5 (-112)
*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Kings Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Edmonton's last 10 games.
- Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.
- Edmonton is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Los Angeles is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Los Angeles' last 6 games against Edmonton.
- Los Angeles is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games at home.
Oilers vs Kings Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- Trent Frederic, C - Day-to-day
- Evander Kane, LW - Injured Reserve
- Troy Stecher, D - Out
- John Klingberg, D - Injured Reserve
- Mattias Ekholm, D - Out
- Alec Regula, D - Injured Reserve
Los Angeles Kings
- Tanner Jeannot, LW - Out
Oilers vs Kings Predictions and Picks
The Oilers battle the Kings in this Pacific Division showdown. Edmonton is 7-3 in their last ten games and holds a +23 goal differential. The Oilers' special teams rank around the middle of the league, and they sit 11th in scoring. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points and is a contender for the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.
Los Angeles is 8-2 in their last ten games and has a +44 goal differential. The Kings rank second in goals against and eighth in penalty kill percentage. However, they struggle on the power play, which is ranked 27th in the league. Adrian Kempe leads the team in both goals and points.
In the most recent meeting between these two teams, Los Angeles shut out Edmonton 5-0 on the road. The Kings built an early 3-0 lead and scored in every period. They outshot the Oilers 36-21 and went 2-for-8 on the power play, while Edmonton went 0-for-6. These teams don't like each other, and penalty minutes tend to pile up when they meet. The team that stays more disciplined and capitalizes on key moments will likely come out on top.
Best Bet: Los Angeles Moneyline
Both of these teams played great hockey down the stretch. Edmonton has dominated Los Angeles in the postseason, but the Kings have had the upper hand in the regular season. LA has shut out Edmonton in two straight games, and their defense ranks second in the league. The Kings will look to grab an early lead and let their defense take care of the rest.