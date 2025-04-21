St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Odds, Spread, and Totals

WINNIPEG, CANADA – APRIL 19: Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates his goal to make it 4-3 against the St. Louis Blues in the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 19, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

The Blues will look to even up their series against the Winnipeg Jets tonight as the two teams face off in the Canada Life Centre for the second game in a row.

Losing the first game of the series had to have been a tough pill to swallow for the Blues, as they maintained a 3-2 lead into the third period before disaster struck. St. Louis gave up two goals in just over a minute, ceding three goals throughout the final period to steal defeat from the jaws of victory. Goalie Jordan Binnington and the defense as a whole will need a much stronger performance to avoid what could be an insurmountable deficit in the series.

While his team came away with the win, head coach Scott Arniel is unlikely to be happy with Winnipeg's performance. The Jets played a sloppy first period, only turning things around behind some slick playmaking by center Mark Schiefele. A more consistent effort in front of the home fans should be in store as the Jets settle into the intensity that characterizes the NHL postseason.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-163)

Jets -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Blues +165

Jets -185

Totals

Over 5.5 (+115)

Under 5.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blues vs Jets Betting Trends

The Blues went 47-35 ATS during the regular season.

The Blues went 23-17 ATS on the road in the regular season.

The under was 41-37-2 in St. Louis's regular season games.

The Jets went 39-43 ATS in the regular season.

The Jets covered in three of their five games against the Blues in the regular season.

The under went 25-14-2 in Winnipeg's home games.

Blues vs Jets Injury Reports

St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway, C - Out.

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi, C - Out.

Rasmus Kupari, C - Day-to-Day.

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW - Out.

Blues vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Todd Cordell of Covers writes, "The Winnipeg Jets have owned the St. Louis Blues in recent years, winning seven of the last eight matchups — including four of five since October. Winnipeg certainly looked the better team in Game 1, winning the chance battle by 13 despite missing a couple of key players in Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers. Even though some of the Blues' top players (like Thomas) seem to produce against the Jets consistently, it's usually the latter picking up the win. It's hard to argue against that happening again in Game 2."

Reinforcing Cordell's views is Jake Allman of Picks and Parlays, who writes, "The Jets are flat-out better on both ends. They're deeper offensively, far stronger in net, and they've only lost seven times at home all year. With a better power play, stronger penalty kill, and the hottest goalie in the NHL all season, Winnipeg is just too much for a banged-up Blues team to handle. Final Score Prediction: Winnipeg Jets win 4-2."