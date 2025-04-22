Devils vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total
The New Jersey Devils look to even the series at one game apiece. The Devils lost Game One by a score of 4-1. Midway through the game, New Jersey was trailing 3-0. They scored their lone goal in the second period and were outshot 45-24. While the Devils did well in hits and faceoff wins, they need to improve their offensive zone time.
The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to take a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series. The Canes played a solid Game One, generating plenty of scoring chances, jumping out to an early lead, and taking care of the puck. All three stars of the game were Hurricanes. The first star was Logan Stankoven, who scored two goals. The second star was Frederik Andersen, who made 23 saves. The third star was Jalen Chatfield, who scored a goal.
Spread
- Devils +1.5 (-126)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Devils +222
- Hurricanes -252
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+113)
- UNDER 5.5 (-130)
*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- New Jersey is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games.
- New Jersey is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games against Carolina.
- New Jersey is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games on the road.
- Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games.
- Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home.
- Carolina is 8-0 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against New Jersey.
Devils vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
New Jersey Devils
- Brenden Dillon, D - Day-to-day
- Cody Glass, C - Day-to-day
- Jonas Siegenthaler, D - Injured Reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
- Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve
Devils vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
The Devils battle the Hurricanes in Game Two of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. Over the past few weeks, New Jersey's defense has struggled, and their scoring has been inconsistent. The Devils need to simplify their game and focus on doing the little things right. Generating more power-play opportunities will be key, as they ranked third in the league during the regular season.
The Hurricanes got strong performances up and down the lineup in Game One, and Logan Stankoven continues to shine in big moments. He's quick, skilled at finding open space, and has a solid shot. Carolina lost seven of their last eight regular-season games, partly to rest key players and ensure a healthy roster for the postseason. The Canes are ranked first in penalty killing and will look to maintain their strong 5-on-5 play and flawless special teams performance in Game Two.
The Devils know they have to play better on both sides of the puck, and they will be desperate to tie the series up. However, New Jersey had a couple of skaters get injured in Game One, and their depth is taking a hit. Also, their best player, Jack Hughes, had season-ending shoulder surgery in March. Meanwhile, the Canes rested up for the playoffs, and it showed in the first game. New Jersey will focus on their power play and some early scoring, while Carolina will try to dominate zone time and puck possession.