Devils vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 20: Jack Roslovic #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes lines up for a faceoff against Justin Dowling #37 of the New Jersey Devils in the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on April 20, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils look to even the series at one game apiece. The Devils lost Game One by a score of 4-1. Midway through the game, New Jersey was trailing 3-0. They scored their lone goal in the second period and were outshot 45-24. While the Devils did well in hits and faceoff wins, they need to improve their offensive zone time.

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to take a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series. The Canes played a solid Game One, generating plenty of scoring chances, jumping out to an early lead, and taking care of the puck. All three stars of the game were Hurricanes. The first star was Logan Stankoven, who scored two goals. The second star was Frederik Andersen, who made 23 saves. The third star was Jalen Chatfield, who scored a goal.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-126)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Devils +222

Hurricanes -252

Total

OVER 5.5 (+113)

UNDER 5.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

New Jersey is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games.

New Jersey is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games against Carolina.

New Jersey is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games on the road.

Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games.

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home.

Carolina is 8-0 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against New Jersey.

Devils vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Brenden Dillon, D - Day-to-day

Cody Glass, C - Day-to-day

Jonas Siegenthaler, D - Injured Reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured Reserve

Devils vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

The Devils battle the Hurricanes in Game Two of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. Over the past few weeks, New Jersey's defense has struggled, and their scoring has been inconsistent. The Devils need to simplify their game and focus on doing the little things right. Generating more power-play opportunities will be key, as they ranked third in the league during the regular season.

The Hurricanes got strong performances up and down the lineup in Game One, and Logan Stankoven continues to shine in big moments. He's quick, skilled at finding open space, and has a solid shot. Carolina lost seven of their last eight regular-season games, partly to rest key players and ensure a healthy roster for the postseason. The Canes are ranked first in penalty killing and will look to maintain their strong 5-on-5 play and flawless special teams performance in Game Two.