Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's a double meaning to call Minnesota's playoff debut against Los Angeles the "biggest" upset of Round 1 so far. It's the biggest surprise, and the largest underdog's margin-of-victory. The Timberwolves shocked LeBron James' home team with a 117-95 Game 1 triumph, holding the Lakers' great cager to less than 20 points in Lebron's ample 36:00 of playing time. Minnesota can take a stranglehold on the Western Conference's #3 versus #6 series with a win in Game 2, set to tip off tonight at 10 p.m. EST.

Scoring depth has been the name of the game in Round 1. The Milwaukee Bucks, for instance, can't count on Giannis Antetokounmpo's points to do more than annoy the Indiana Pacers without help from his supporting cast. The Minnesota Timberwolves did not produce double-digit bench scorers in their successful opener, but they nurtured a three-headed monster of Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels, preventing the LA Lakers from knowing where to focus on defense.

Las Vegas has taken a firm stand on Game 2, and Timberwolves fans won't like it. Los Angeles carries a favorite's edge on the spread that's so wide, it's as if the previous contest went the other way.

Spread

Lakers -5.5 (-110)

Timberwolves +5.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Lakers -250

Timberwolves +210

Total

Over 211 (-110)

Under 211 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Trends

LA is 15-5 in the last 20 games at home.

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in the last ten games.

The total has gone under in six of the Timberwolves' last seven games.

The total has gone under in all five of LA's last five games against Minnesota.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

Los Angeles Lakers

Small forward Lebron James is probable with a left hip flexor injury.

Power forward Maxi Kleber is out following right foot surgery.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point guard Rob Dillingham is day-to-day with a right ankle injury.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Luca Doncic's play is a key to why tonight's odds favor Los Angeles so stubbornly. Doncic led all scorers in Game 1 by a mile with 37 points, while James made only nine shots from the field and dished only five assists. Lebron's form returning to its normal standards for Game 2 could give the Lakers a two-headed monster more lethal than the Timberwolves' terrific trio.

James, to the contrary, has been on-and-off the Lakers' injury reports for several weeks. Worse yet, the Lakers were subtly accused of a lack of effort by head coach JJ Redick, who tells Khobi Price of the Orange County Register, "(Winning Game 2) starts with playing harder and being organized." The Lakers also admitted to getting out-hustled in the series opener. The #6-seeded Timberwolves snagged 33 boards to the Lakers' 25 on Game 1's defensive glass.