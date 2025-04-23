PodcastsContestsEvents
Carolina Panthers Won’t Host Fans During 2025 & 2026 Training Camp

Randi Moultrie

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 22: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers fist-bumps a young fan prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Looks like the Carolina Panthers won't allow fans to get an up-close and personal look at the team this year. In past years, the Carolina Panthers' training camp allowed fans at its Uptown practice facility to get a look at their favorite team. But this year will be different.

A spokesperson with the Carolina Panthers confirmed with Charlotte Axios that fans would not be allowed to attend this year's training camp due to ongoing construction at the facility.

Training camp practices have been open to fans for multiple years when at the facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Last year was the team's first time in recent years having training camp at the Uptown facility, where fans got to visit.

While the facility is being upgraded, guests will be limited until the season opener later this year. The new facility is expected to be completed ahead of the 2027 season.

Still want to see your Carolina Panthers? Be sure to attend Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

The NFL draft will take place this weekend (August 24 - August 26). Be sure to stay tuned to see who your Carolina Panthers bring on board for the 2025-2026 season.

Carolina PanthersCharlottefootballNFL
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
