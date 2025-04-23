Carolina Panthers Won’t Host Fans During 2025 & 2026 Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 22: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers fist-bumps a young fan prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Looks like the Carolina Panthers won't allow fans to get an up-close and personal look at the team this year. In past years, the Carolina Panthers' training camp allowed fans at its Uptown practice facility to get a look at their favorite team. But this year will be different.

A spokesperson with the Carolina Panthers confirmed with Charlotte Axios that fans would not be allowed to attend this year's training camp due to ongoing construction at the facility.

Training camp practices have been open to fans for multiple years when at the facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Last year was the team's first time in recent years having training camp at the Uptown facility, where fans got to visit.

While the facility is being upgraded, guests will be limited until the season opener later this year. The new facility is expected to be completed ahead of the 2027 season.

Still want to see your Carolina Panthers? Be sure to attend Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 2.