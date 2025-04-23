Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot against the Houston Rockets in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

There are several NBA playoff series in which Las Vegas anticipates a 1-1 tie after two games, and the Houston Rockets versus the Golden State Warriors is among them. Golden State is the point-spread underdog for tonight's Game 2 in Space City, despite going into the 9:30 p.m. EST tipoff having strangled #2 seed Houston 95-85 in the series opener.

Golden State's small-ball tactics are a revolution in NBA offense, more so than defense. When the Warriors struggle to find scoring depth underneath Stephen Curry's numbers, there is no world-class defense in the paint for Oakland to fall back on. But the #7 seeds have been all over the ball on Houston's possessions so far, guarding the rim as well as they prevent open trey looks on the outside. Houston's field goal percentage from Game 1 was a dismal 39.1%. Houston grabbed 22 offensive boards in the chaos, to no avail.

Why does Vegas favor the #2 seed again in tonight's tilt? It helps to note that Houston's small edge on the point spread is tuned to the Rockets' home court advantage for Game 2 most of all. Beyond that factor, the Warriors have already succeeded in making the series look like a potential seven-round scuffle.

Spread

Rockets -3.5 (-110)

Warriors +4 (-112)

Moneyline

Rockets -170

Warriors +155

Total

OVER 204.5 (-110)

UNDER 205 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Houston is 1-4 in the last five games

The total has gone OVER in five of Houston's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in all five of Houston's last five games against Golden State.

Golden State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Houston.

Golden State is 9-3 in the last 12 games.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Houston Rockets

Shooting guard Jae'Sean Tate is day-to-day with right ankle soreness.

Center Jock Landale is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Golden State Warriors

None

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

Houston may prove to be one of Round 1's shakiest favorites. Kelly Iko of The Athletic points out the Rockets didn't face a unique defense in last Sunday's loss. In fact, the Warriors simply played a zone defense, loading up in the paint to compensate for Houston's brawny advantages around the rim.

The analyst also thinks Golden State's zone creates a bad matchup for the Houston Rockets this spring. "The biggest worry for a largely inexperienced group is that nothing that the Warriors presented defensively on Sunday was out of the norm ... Over 82 games (this regular season), Houston's offense faced a zone defense on 300 possessions, fifth-most in the league. They scored just .900 points per possession, which [ranked] 27th in the NBA."