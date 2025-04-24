PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte Knights Launch “Pass the Plate” Food Saving Program

The Charlotte Knights are doing things a little differently this season to help the community. The Knights are partnering with Feeding Charlotte, a nonprofit organization that helps "fight hunger and…

Randi Moultrie
CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of Truist Field, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Knights are doing things a little differently this season to help the community. The Knights are partnering with Feeding Charlotte, a nonprofit organization that helps "fight hunger and reduce waste by transporting excess food to local non-profits in need."

According to a press release, the Knights and Pro Sports Catering will package leftover foods from gamedays and store them in a fridge at the ballpark. Then, they will organize pickups with Feeding Charlotte the next morning to have the food sent to the Salvation Army Center of Hope. This is a women's and children's shelter in Charlotte.

“Partnering with Truist Field and the Charlotte Knights has been a true energizer for our mission,” said Feeding Charlotte Executive Director Rich Armenia. “Working together to Fight Hunger and Reduce Waste, we’re collaborating to feed our hungry neighbors.”

Some of the food items that will be part of the Pass the Plate program include chicken tenders, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, soft pretzels, and so much more. The Charlotte Knights have donated over 200 meals across the first two homestands of the 2025 season.

“The Knights are always looking for new ways to assist non-profit organizations in the Charlotte community,” said Charlotte Knights Vice President & COO Dan Rajkowski. “One of the many benefits about taking in a Knights game at Truist Field is access to all the food options our ballpark provides on a nightly basis. We are thrilled Feeding Charlotte presented us with the ability to donate that same food to those in need.”

