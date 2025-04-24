LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Total
Forget buying tickets for Lebron James and Stephen Curry's games. The best seats in any house are wherever the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are having a playoff contest. The first two dates of this spring's Clippers-Nuggets series have manufactured more drama than many playoff teams' battles combined. The Clippers hope to break a 1-1 tie in their favor in Game 3 at 10 p.m. EST tonight.
The Denver Nuggets, who lost Game 2 at home 105-102, appear slightly top-heavy in an NBA postseason that's been rewarding deep squads and bench points. Nikola Jokic's triple-double performance kept Denver in the series' most recent game after the Clippers ran out to an early lead.
Sportsbooks have taken notice of Denver's leaning on one player, even while the Round 1 series almost certainly has more thrills to offer. The LA Clippers are better than one-to-two favorites to win Game 3.
Spread
- LA Clippers -5.5 (-105)
- Denver Nuggets +5.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- LA Clippers -220
- Denver Nuggets +186
Total
- Over 213 (-110)
- Under 213.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Denver Nuggets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.
- Denver is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against the LA Clippers.
- The total has gone over in five of Denver's last six road games.
- Totals have gone under in nine of the Nuggets' last 11 away games against the Clippers.
- The LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
LA Clippers
- None.
Denver Nuggets
- Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a shoulder injury.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks
Denver's game plan isn't simply to lean on The Joker. Gulshan Sharma of The Playoffs writes that Nuggets HC David Adelman responded to the Clippers' use of Ivica Zubac by substituting for Jokic in the second quarter, letting Michael Porter Jr. work inside and keep the scoreboard tight while Jokic prepared to manufacture another round of buckets. "Adelman's strategic moves ... add value to Denver's planning. Nikola Jokic was benched in the initial part of the second quarter when Zubac was on the court. (The coach) left the three-time MVP on the court to start the final quarter."
On the down side, the Denver Nuggets turned the ball over 20 times in Game 2's loss. Porter Jr. is injured and may not see the court in Game 3. Neither development is good news for Denver's playoff chances. Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers is ranked top-five in NBA playoff scoring through two contests.
Look for the LA Clippers to win Game 3 by hook or crook. The point spread could come down to chance, but the Clippers make a solid parlay-friendly pick to win on the moneyline.