LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 21: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets takes a shot against Norman Powell #24, Ivica Zubac #40 and James Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Forget buying tickets for Lebron James and Stephen Curry's games. The best seats in any house are wherever the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are having a playoff contest. The first two dates of this spring's Clippers-Nuggets series have manufactured more drama than many playoff teams' battles combined. The Clippers hope to break a 1-1 tie in their favor in Game 3 at 10 p.m. EST tonight.

The Denver Nuggets, who lost Game 2 at home 105-102, appear slightly top-heavy in an NBA postseason that's been rewarding deep squads and bench points. Nikola Jokic's triple-double performance kept Denver in the series' most recent game after the Clippers ran out to an early lead.

Sportsbooks have taken notice of Denver's leaning on one player, even while the Round 1 series almost certainly has more thrills to offer. The LA Clippers are better than one-to-two favorites to win Game 3.

Spread

LA Clippers -5.5 (-105)

Denver Nuggets +5.5 (-107)

Moneyline

LA Clippers -220

Denver Nuggets +186

Total

Over 213 (-110)

Under 213.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Trends

The Denver Nuggets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.

Denver is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against the LA Clippers.

The total has gone over in five of Denver's last six road games.

Totals have gone under in nine of the Nuggets' last 11 away games against the Clippers.

The LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

LA Clippers

None.

Denver Nuggets

Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a shoulder injury.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

Denver's game plan isn't simply to lean on The Joker. Gulshan Sharma of The Playoffs writes that Nuggets HC David Adelman responded to the Clippers' use of Ivica Zubac by substituting for Jokic in the second quarter, letting Michael Porter Jr. work inside and keep the scoreboard tight while Jokic prepared to manufacture another round of buckets. "Adelman's strategic moves ... add value to Denver's planning. Nikola Jokic was benched in the initial part of the second quarter when Zubac was on the court. (The coach) left the three-time MVP on the court to start the final quarter."

On the down side, the Denver Nuggets turned the ball over 20 times in Game 2's loss. Porter Jr. is injured and may not see the court in Game 3. Neither development is good news for Denver's playoff chances. Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers is ranked top-five in NBA playoff scoring through two contests.