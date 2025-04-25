Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Andrew Privett #4 of Charlotte FC controls the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Have the Major League Soccer ranks gotten good enough that minnows are swimming? Minnows are those underdogs who swim up the Premier League standings, or the FA Cup bracket, early in a season thanks to coaching, luck, or a nice draw of opponents. Such teams are thought to revert to form after 12 weeks or so against a difficult field. Charlotte FC's skeptical odds for Saturday show that The Crown is considered a minnow in MLS, not possessing the form to maintain a hot streak versus New England's 3-1-4 squad.

Maybe Charlotte FC will see its "plus" odds for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. EST home game against New England, and get fighting mad. Charlotte FC has been inspired, co-leading the Eastern Conference ahead of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The Crown has recorded two straight clean sheets and smashed San Diego 3-0 last weekend. Spanish attacking midfielder Pep Biel is tied for the MLS lead in assists with six in nine outings.

The catch is New England is on a solid streak of its own, earning nine points from its last four matches. Will The Crown force the Revolution's less-talented lineup into some "reversion" of its own?

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.75 (+100)

New England Revolution +0.75 (-120)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -130

New England Revolution +350

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Charlotte has won eight of its last 12 matches.

Charlotte FC has won three consecutive matches.

New England Revolution has lost six of its last 10 matches.

matches. Totals have gone under in nine of New England's last 12 matches.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Nikolas Petkovic is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is questionable with a neck injury.

Defender Tim Ream is questionable with a chest/upper body injury.

New England Revolution

Forward Malcolm Fry is out with a leg injury.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg is out with a pulled hamstring.

Defender Andrew Farrell is questionable with a leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

New England was impressive in last week's 2-0 win over New York City FC, outfoxing the Pigeons and dominating the game's key strikes. Carles Gil is also drawing praise for shining in Boston's midfield.

Telecom Asia's preview of Saturday's kickoff recaps that "Carles Gil was immense" against NYCFC. "He scored once, assisted once, and now has the all-time assist record for the club."