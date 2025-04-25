Hurricanes vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 22: Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Ondrej Palat #18 of the New Jersey Devils battle for the puck during the third period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on April 22, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the New Jersey Devils.

The Hurricanes are performing well on both sides of the puck, and their defense is trending upward. Carolina has shown consistent scoring in this series, finding the back of the net in five of six periods. Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been named one of the three stars in both games, and the team is benefiting from strong depth scoring. The Canes have only trailed for one period, and even then, they quickly regained momentum.

The Devils have focused more on physical play than capitalizing on their scoring chances. In Game 2, New Jersey outhit Carolina 51–31 but went 0-for-3 on the power play. Worse yet, they surrendered a shorthanded goal. While some of their top players generated a decent number of shots, they struggled to finish.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)

Devils +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -165

Devils +147

Total

Over 5.5 (+104)

5.5 (+104) Under 5.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends

Carolina is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games.

Carolina is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games against New Jersey.

Carolina is 0-6 SU in its last six games on the road.

New Jersey is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

New Jersey is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

New Jersey is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Devils Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast, RW — Injured reserve.

New Jersey Devils

Brenden Dillon, D — Day-to-day.

Luke Hughes, D — Day-to-day.

Jonas Siegenthaler, D — Injured reserve.

Hurricanes vs Devils Predictions and Picks

The Hurricanes face the Devils in Game 3 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. Carolina ranks ninth in scoring, 10th in goals against, and first in penalty kill. Their elite penalty kill has been a major factor in the series, going a perfect five-for-five so far. Team leaders Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis bounced back from a negative plus-minus in Game 1 by picking up points in Game 2. Goaltender Frederik Andersen will aim to stay steady in net as the Hurricanes look to continue playing simple, effective hockey.

The Devils rank third on the power play, second on the penalty kill, fifth in goals against, and sit in the lower tier for overall scoring. So far, their only ranking that's held up in this series is their below-average offense. New Jersey has scored just one goal in each of the first two games, and their power play has yet to convert. While the shot totals were more even in Game 2, Carolina continues to block several of New Jersey's quality scoring chances. When five-on-five play isn't generating results, special teams need to capitalize in key moments.

Best Bet: Under