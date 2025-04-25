Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 26: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 121-119 in overtime during game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Indiana Pacers 0-2 in Round 1 of this spring's NBA playoffs. Yet, the Bucks are also considered a solid prediction to get back into the postseason win column against the visiting Pacers in Game 3 tonight, set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time at Fiserv Forum tonight.

It's not all about Game 3's home court advantage. Milwaukee's squad has gotten healthy at a fortunate time. Point guard Damien Lillard did not score 20 points in Game 2, but the previously hampered star played 37 minutes and dished-off seven assists in the Bucks' most recent 123-155 defeat.

Surprise four-game sweeps never feel like sweeps until Game 3's favorites lose. Will that be the case tonight, or can the Bucks fulfill the promise of brighter-than-expected odds to win at home?

Spread

Bucks -5.5 (-115)

Pacers +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucks -220

Pacers +190

Total

Over 230 (-110)

Under 230.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home against Indiana.

The total has gone over in four out of Milwaukee's last five games.

Totals have gone over in eight of Milwaukee's last 11 games against Indiana.

The total has gone over in five of Milwaukee's last six games at home.

Totals have gone over in all five of Indiana's last five games on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Power forward Tyler Smith is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

Indiana Pacers

Small forward Isaiah Jackson remains out for the season due to a torn Achilles.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks are turning the basketball over more often than Indiana's 2-0 series leaders, a trait that's shared by other teams with a two-game deficit in Round 1, like Memphis and Miami. However, in the Bucks' case, Indiana's pressure defense is considered a double-edged sword that Lillard can exploit in due time.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers thinks getting off to a better start would keep his offense from rushing plays in midgame. "“We've gotten off to two poor starts, and we've got to (adjust) … I'm not gonna tell you what I'm doing right now because I don't know, but we'll figure it out … I'm very confident about this series," Rivers tells Alex Kirschenbaum of Milwaukee Bucks on SI.