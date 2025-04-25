Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball while being guarded by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers came to life in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals. Stifling the Minnesota Timberwolves with a defensive effort that turned the game ugly at times, the Lakers won 94-85 to preserve a 1-1 tie in the best-of-seven series going into tonight's Game 3 tipoff at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Luka Doncic has risen to become LA's foremost weapon in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, perhaps even more dangerous than Lebron James at this stage of both players' careers. Doncic comes into Game 3's battle in Minneapolis having scored 68 points and grabbed 20 boards in the Round 1 series already. The Slovenian sharpshooter is a machine from the free-throw line, making Minnesota's cagers shy to foul on his drives.

Minnesota is still considered the more popular of the two sportsbook bets to win tonight's game and take a 2-1 series lead. But the Timberwolves' odds would likely be one-to-one if Game 3 were on neutral hardwood.

Spread

Timberwolves -3 (-110)

Lakers +3 (-108)

Moneyline

Timberwolves -147

Lakers +130

Total

Over 205.5 (-110)

Under 206 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 2-14 in their last 16 games in Minnesota.

The Lakers are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of the LA Lakers' last five games.

The total has gone under in seven of Minnesota's last eight games.

Totals have gone under in all of Minnesota's last six games with Los Angeles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point guard Rob Dillingham is day-to-day with a right ankle sprain.

Los Angeles Lakers

Point guard Maxi Kleber remains day-to-day with complications from right foot surgery.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions and Picks

Game 2's recap from Yahoo Sports reports that Minnesota's coach , JJ Redick, is starting to lose the plot. "A frustrating game, one that left head coach JJ Redick cursing his team out in the third quarter as the Timberwolves tried to make it a game. The Lakers once again got very little from their bench. Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent supplied all the non-starter production … but it didn't matter because Minnesota shot so poorly."

The Timberwolves should revert to better outside shooting in Game 3. However, what the sportsbooks may overlook is the shooting reversion-to-average that both clubs could stand to experience this weekend. Tuesday's combined three-point shooting mark off 11 makes on over 50 attempts can't help but improve.