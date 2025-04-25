North Carolina, TCU Set To Kick Off 2026 Football Season in Ireland Under Belichick

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 12: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses during a press conference on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In a groundbreaking move, UNC and TCU will clash in Dublin, Ireland, on August 29, 2026. The match marks the 11th time college football hits Irish soil, with teams facing off at Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

"We're grateful to be selected to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic," said Bill Belichick to AOL Sports. "It's a tremendous opportunity for our program, and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage."

TCU gave up their home game slot for this overseas matchup. The switch comes after their planned trip to Chapel Hill in 2025. UNC struck a deal with Belichick last December, offering $10 million per year until 2027.

"This game is just another example of the kind of profile, the kind of opportunities that we're hoping to have through our investment in the football program," said Lee Roberts to AP News

TV networks expect big viewership numbers. Last year's Dublin showdown between Georgia Tech and Florida State pulled in the biggest "Week Zero" audience since 2019.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes sees value beyond the field. "With a good number of our players not having traveled overseas, I am most happy for them to have this opportunity," said Dykes to College Football Ireland.

Belichick knows his way around international games. His Patriots went 3-1 abroad, winning twice in London against Tampa Bay (2009) and St. Louis (2012), plus a victory in Mexico City over Oakland (2017).

The buzz shows in ticket sales: UNC's 2025 season tickets vanished as soon as the new coach signed on.