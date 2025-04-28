Carolina Panthers Fans Want Cam Newton’s #1 Jersey Retired

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers runs onto the field during the player introductions before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A wave of support has swept through Carolina as fans push to immortalize Cam Newton's number 1 jersey. The calls started after the Panthers used his number in a social media countdown to the 2025 NFL draft.

The team's Instagram post sparked intense reactions. Newton, who left the NFL in 2021, sent back warm words to his former squad. The exchange caught fire online.

"Please retire the number," one fan wrote to Athlon Sports. The message spread fast across social networks, with thousands backing the call.

During his decade in Carolina, Newton lit up the field. He racked up 29,725 yards, threw 186 touchdowns, and kept an 85.4 passer rating. His peak came in 2016 when he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, though Denver took the crown.

After being picked first in 2011, Newton stayed put for nine years. Then came a switch to New England in 2020. His final NFL chapter brought him back to Carolina briefly in 2021.

The star QB grabbed MVP status in 2015. When he left in 2019, things turned sour. But this latest social media moment seems to have melted the ice.

These days, Bryce Young throws passes while Dave Canales calls plays. Draft picks wait in the wings as the team builds its next chapter.